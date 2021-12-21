From Microsoft we get ad new enhancements to the room experience within Microsoft Teams. The objective goes through align experiences from Meet Now and calls to the Teams desktop. The button will be replaced. «New meeting» in the Teams room with Meet (aka Meet Now). On the other hand, the Redmond giant is also changing the button inside the numeric keypad with a Call button.

Teams seeks to improve the user experience in the Rooms

Let’s get back to the Meet button. With it, users can start an ad-hoc meeting with one click and invite participants. The application provides users with the ability to make PSTN calls when available. We can also have the entry point for P2P calls in Teams, Teams group calls and calls from P2P users.

On the home page, users can see the new Meeting and Call buttons, which replace the buttons «New meeting» Y “Dial pad”. Users can select the Meet button to start a meeting. Users can then add a participant from the list search control to invite others to the meeting.

The calling app provides dial pad entry points for dialing a number (calling plan required), as well as the ability to search for people in your organization to make a group or P2P call.

Depending on whether we have a national or international calling plan or if the phone is configured through Teams, the dial pad is available for users to dial a number. Of course, you can search for users in the organization or in those with which you have a relationship to make P2P calls.

SIP URI calls will have to wait

The calls SIP URI They are not yet available in Teams-only mode, however, we can configure our device in mode “Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams (default)” to have a SIP URI entry point in the calling app.

In addition, users also have the button “Enter a URI” present in the calling application and allows users to dial on a SIP URI.

This change is only applicable if Teams rooms are running in modes. Microsoft Teams only or Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams (default). With this change, all the functionality of P2P calls and group calls that was previously in the button «New meeting» moves to Call. For customers using SIP URI calls via Skype for Business, the Enter SIP URI entry point is available in modes Microsoft Teams (default) and Skype for Business under Call.

The version 4.11.xx.0 The Microsoft Teams Rooms application that incorporates these changes will begin rolling out in mid-January and is expected to be complete in mid-February 2022.