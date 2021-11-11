Microsoft has announced the release of Windows 11 SE. In a similar way to what we already saw in Windows 10 with the threat posed by Windows 10S, with this version of the Microsoft operating system wants to have a product specially dedicated to the educational market by having a series of differentiating characteristics.

Unlike Windows 11 or even Windows 11 Education in the normal and pro versions, Windows 11 SE comes with some keys to highlight and is that for example It will not be sold to the public, but it will be sold at a business level to schools, will only allow the installation of apps by administrators and is intended for low-cost devices.





Surface Laptop SE





The first thing we should know is that Windows 11 SE will arrive through a series of devices and we will see it this way in machines from Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo and Positivo, both with Intel processors and AMD. It also comes in the new Surface Laptop SE.

The Surface Laptop SE is a team that grows around an 11.6-inch TFT LCD panel capable of offering an HD resolution that translates to 1,366 x 768 pixels. It is a modest team that includes inside a Intel Celeron N4020 processor (2 cores and 2 threads) or Celeron N4120 (4 cores and 4 threads) along with 4 or 8 GB of RAM and with 64 or 128 GB of internal storage eMMC 5.1. This laptop has a 1 megapixel webcam, a USB Type C port, a USB Type A port, a headphone jack and a battery that offers up to 16 hours of autonomy.

MICROSOFT SURFACE LAPTOP SE (2021) Processor Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 RAM 4 or 8 GB Storage 64 or 128 GB of eMMC storage Screen 11.6-inch LCD, with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution (16: 9 aspect) Webcam 1MP, 720p video Connections 1 USB-A, 1 USB-C, charging via classic DC port (not magnetic), 3.5mm headphone jack Autonomy 16 hours in “typical use” Read: How to increase or enlarge the size of the rubber or eraser of Paint in Windows 10

We are facing a modest team and together with the interior hardware that is something that is perceived when checking how makes use of a housing is plastic, of a charging connector that is the typical classic cylindrical port and its connectivity, very limited.

In addition, they assure that since it is a piece of equipment for the educational sector and it is accessible, it is punished to facilitate repairs. It is clear that the objective is stand up to the Chromebooks and ChromeOS binomial.

The Surface Laptop SE will be distributed to educational centers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan from the beginning of 2022 and it is hoped that later it will begin to reach more markets.

Windows 11 SE for Education





Windows 11 SE is an operating system designed exclusively for education. It will not be sold in stores, only to companies and for educational centers and will be able to run on computers with rather basic specifications. In fact, it is an operating system designed to work on computers with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Windows 11 SE will come with various pre-installed Microsoft applications including Office, Teams and OneNote and will also allow the installation of third-party applications, such as Zoom or Chrome, but only by administrators.

In the case of tools like OneDrive, files are stored locally, on each device, for students to access when they are offline. When they have a network connection, they will synchronize with the cloud automatically.

In regards to updates, computers update silently. Windows 11 SE can be automatically updated outside of school hours to minimize disruption to classes.

More information | Microsoft