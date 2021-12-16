Plastic surgeries, especially aesthetic ones; They have been in increasing demand in Mexico in recent years, as feeling and looking good has gone from being a whim to becoming a priority among men and women alike. Above all; because today it is possible to take advantage of the new technological advances that this century offers; making the procedures do not require, in many cases, hospitalization, large fissures, long disabilities or high doses of anesthetics.

Mexico is among the main countries in the world in performing cosmetic surgeries, managing to develop an industry of great revenue and beauty; that favors the economy and encourages the visit of foreigners from Europe and the world, who not only want to enjoy the beautiful tourist sites; They also want to benefit from the high-quality medical services that are offered.

Stopping the passing of the years with surgery is a challenge

Rejuvenating and improving our physical appearance is a challenge for surgeons and a great risk for patients. But nevertheless; Young women are more frequently subjected to nose corrections and breast augmentation, while older women (between 40 and 50 years old) choose to put everything back in its place; with mammoplasty, liposculpture and facial rejuvenation.

But, these procedures are not only intended for women; since men also visit operating rooms frequently when they are young in search of correction of nose, ears and abdomen marking. While when they are older, they go to other areas such as eyelids and jowls; but they are always worried about the belly, leading them to resort to options such as abdominal liposuction.

The Mexican council of plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery AC (CMCPER), informs that one of the most requested plastic and reconstructive surgeries is breast surgery; especially since 3 out of 10 women in Mexico; are diagnosed with breast cancer one year (CMCPER, 2020). But, they also talk about the fact that penoplasty and vaginoplasty are very well received, since every day there are more people who seek to beautify and rejuvenate the genitals.

Mexican women and men (to a lesser extent); Outside of rhinoplasty (nose correction), they are tempted by plastic surgeries, such as bichectomy, which removes fat from the cheeks; Blepharoplasty, which removes bags from the eyelids; ridictomy, which removes wrinkles; liposuction to remove double chin and especially facelift, to keep the contour of the face young and toned.

It is well known that Mexican surgeons have a wide portfolio of services, however, it is they themselves who call on the community to generate, to hire quality services, regulated by the Federal Commission for the protection against Sanitary risks of Mexico. (Cofepris) and be aware of the benefits and dangers to which they are exposed in each procedure. In addition, they invite you to check the medical and health credentials of surgeons and clinics.

In conclusion

In the same way, they recognize that, despite scientific advances, radiofrequency, lasers and the latest technology equipment, surgeries carry risks. Therefore, it is advisable to balance the pros and cons of each treatment, in such a way that the latent dangers are reduced by putting beauty and health in expert hands.