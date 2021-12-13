As of the first day of January 2022, the new International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). Which will consider pain as a disease in itself, rather than as a symptom of an illness or injury.

In addition, it will open the possibility for the public health system to provide specialized medical services, medicines and even work disabilities to around 30 million Mexicans who suffer from this disease. Dr. María del Rocío Guillén Núñez reported.

One of the most relevant aspects of the ICD-11 is the inclusion for the first time of chronic pain as a disease

In an interview with El Sol de México, the president of the Mexican Association for the Study and Treatment of Pain (AMETD). He noted that one of the most relevant aspects of the ICD-11 is the inclusion for the first time of chronic pain as a disease in itself. Where there is no longer the dichotomy of physical or psychological pain and there is no functional pain, which is an ambiguous term.

The updating of the catalog of diseases carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO). It enlarges the list of 14,400 codes of discomforts and health problems in the population to 55,000, including those related to pain.

NEW CLASSIFICATION OF PAIN

The new international classification of diseases ICD-11 divides chronic pain into seven groups: primary chronic pain, chronic cancer pain. As well as post-surgical or post-traumatic chronic pain, chronic neuropathic pain, orofacial pain. And finally; headache, chronic visceral pain and musculoskeletal pain.

Guillén said that primary chronic pain is that which is not associated with a disease. As an example, he cited patients who come to the office with contractures, including osteoarthritis. Which are manifested with discomfort in the shoulder, hip and knees due to joint degeneration. But that pain known as nosplastic does not itself have an organic cause, it is fibromyalgia.

“The worst thing is that they are patients who manifest it after ten or 20 years, but many times they are told that this is caused by emotional problems. Women are singled out because they just got divorced, but no. They have this pain that is not organic, but if you explore them, you make them move their limbs, they can’t even lift their arms. If you follow the review they do not have a tear or deviated vertebrae. But it does become a disabling pain to the point of not being able to stop ”.

It is a model of pain where there is apparently no harm. But “basically the one that fails is the nervous system that is responsible for the transmission and perception of pain.”

NEW CLASSIFICATION OF PAIN AS DISEASE

Chronic primary pain can be present in one or more anatomical regions than. In addition to staying for a long time, it is often associated with significant emotional distress (for example, anxiety, will, frustration, or depressed mood). As well as significant functional disability that interferes with activities of daily living and participation in social roles.

Secondary chronic pain is that presented by cancer patients, including its treatment, chemotherapy.

Whereas chronic postsurgical or post-traumatic pain develops or increases in intensity after tissue trauma.

There is also chronic neuropathic pain, caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory nervous system. And also chronic secondary headaches or orofacial pain.

Then there is chronic secondary visceral pain, stemming from an underlying infection originating in the internal organs of the head, neck, and thoracic, abdominal, or pelvic regions.

Finally, another common pain is chronic secondary musculoskeletal pain, which affects bones, joints and tendons due to an underlying disease.

Palliative Care Law

Despite the lags that Mexico still faces in this matter, the specialist considered that there are also not inconsiderable advances. One is that there is already a Palliative Care Law (launched in 2011), which considers pain treatment at different stages of life and includes allocating resources, supplies and necessary drugs to care for patients with this type of disease.

