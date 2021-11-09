An organization called Morena New York Committee 1 organized an event titled #AmloFest in New York, its purpose is for all Mexican migrants to receive the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), on his visit to the headquarters of the Organization of Nations. United (UN), where he will speak about corruption and Mexico will assume the presidency of the Council.

Why is AMLO traveling to the United States?

This November 8 and 9, the President of Mexico is traveling in New York to participate in the Security Council of the United Nations (UN). During his stay, he will assume the temporary and rotating presidency of the Security Council.

This trip is important for public opinion and for AMLO’s followers, because it is the second that the president has made abroad. On the morning of Tuesday, November 9, the president will deliver a message around 8:00 a.m.

According to the Chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, the debate is expected to last around three hours and will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m. in New York.

Likewise, the President will meet with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General to deliver a message to migrants and address the institutional relationship and collaboration.

For the arrival of AMLO, Mexicans prepare #AmloFest

Upon the arrival of the President, his supporters have organized a great event that is being broadcast on Twitter on the account of Morena New York Committee 1 (@ morenany_1). The call says that on November 9, at 8:00 in the morning there will be a great party in front of the UN, in which AMLO gives his speech.

According to what is disseminated on the networks, Mexicans plan to dance, wave flags and celebrate with the accompaniment of musical groups, mariachis, dances, chilelos and folkloric ballet. Among the invited artists are the mariachis “Nuevo Dawn” and “Habanero”, the Aztec dance “Raíces Latinas”, the folkloric ballet “Quetzalcóatl”, among others.

But that’s not all, too, a after party. The extension of the festival will take place in Brooklyn, New York, in the Azteca Hall, the entrance will be at 6:00 pm and as invited groups will be Los Duendes Locos, Rock Twelve Groups and Djs.

One of the organizers pointed out that tomorrow will be historic and through this event they will express their love for AMLO:

“We migrants are doing everything on our part to give the greatest welcome to the President, here at the UN. All Mexicans, all migrants are welcome, we will be there all day singing, dancing, singing, it is worth bringing everything, bring your national team shirt if you like, come dressed in typical costumes and with the flag we are going to sing, let’s go to see a mixture of all the traditions, to see mariachis, dance, folkloric ballet, musical groups. Our president says that we are a mosaic of cultures and we are going to see it that day, it is going to be a very beautiful day ”.

All migrants are going to receive with love and affection the best President in the world. This November 9 there will be a great party in front of the UN. Our dear President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be giving his speech… Come with your flags, Dance groups or dances pic.twitter.com/KjPsLbLkK2 – Morena New York committee 1 (@ morenany_1) November 6, 2021

To register for this event, which is free, those interested will only have to register at eventbrite.com “AMLOFEST New York”. Undoubtedly, AMLO’s migrant supporters have found a creative way to celebrate the president’s second departure abroad.

