The final between the Atlas and the Lion is played today on the Jalisco Stadium field and it is the red and black box that has won the sympathy of network users.

After more than 20 years without playing a final, athletic fans are experiencing this match like never before, so they will do something special for tonight.

For fans, today is a historic event, a special moment that many have wanted to show off through social networks.

Tonight the final of Mexican soccer is played, Atlas against León, at the Jalisco Stadium, in a new appointment with history for the rojinegro team.

70 years have passed since Atlas achieved its first and only championship and more than 20 since that final that it played with Toluca, in which, for many, the red-black team was “champion without a crown.”

Many years have passed for the team’s fans to experience a match of this magnitude again.

Finally, today, once the Atlas vs. León, it will be known if the Guadalajara, Jalisco team will break with malaria and will once again own a league title.

For the fans, today is a historic event, a special moment that many have wanted to show off through social networks, alluding to that loyalty that is talked about so much about the athletic team.

And, indeed, the fans of the Atlas have boasted of being one of the most loyal to “their” team, the brand and what the Jalisco team represents.

This is how we come to one of the many athletes who today see in the next game a pretext to do something special, a kind of ritual to experience the final like never before.

The story that the fan tells us is probably a reminder of what loyalty to a team means, although it can also be compared to loyalty to a brand.

In his Twitter account, the user @ WillySepu1 He says that in 2006 he framed an Atlas jersey and vowed that he would wear it again once the team returned to play a final. Today, of course, is the day.

In 2006 I framed that shirt and vowed to wear it the day we played the title. The day has come, my @AtlasFC. We begin to dream. Today more than ever, a thousand times up the Atlas!

In 2006 I framed that shirt and vowed to wear it the day we played the title. The day has come, my @AtlasFC We begin to dream. Today more than ever, a thousand times up the Atlas !!! ??? pic.twitter.com/Z2jMlGJx4o – Willy Sepúlveda (@ WillySepu1) December 12, 2021

The tweet has begun to have a great replication by other users and almost a thousand likes, well, in some way it portrays what many fans are experiencing today.

Today, on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, Atlas and León will play a new edition of the Mexican soccer final and, despite not having an advantage, the rojinegro team has great support on social networks.

As it happened with Cruz Azul in the last tournament, today the athletic team is expected to end its 70-year lethargy to regain a title. The brand will appreciate it and, of course, it will be a bonus for a team that is used to poor results, but also to a difficult economic condition.

Now read: