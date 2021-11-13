Metroid Dread is a hit in America

Last October we finally got a new Metroid game after several years without an original installment. As expected, Dread it became one of the most successful games in the series in regions like Japan and the UK. Now, and as is already a custom, The NPD Group has confirmed that this was also the case in the United States..

According to Mat Piscatella, a member of the group dedicated to sharing information related to the sale of hardware and software in the United States, Metroid Dread was the third best-selling overall game of October in this country, and number one on Switch. Along with this, the installment achieved the highest launch sales of any other title in this franchise.

US NPD SW – Launch month physical dollar sales of Metroid: Dread nearly doubled those of the previous franchise best, Metroid: Prime. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 12, 2021

And if that was not enough, the dollar sales of Metroid Dread almost double that generated by Prime in the same period of time. Although Nintendo has not shared official data regarding the units of this installment, information that we will surely see until the beginning of next year, it is certain that Samus’ most recent adventure is already a success.

If you are interested in this installment, you will be pleased to know that there is already a demo of Metroid Dread available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Similarly, it is likely that Metroid Prime 4 don’t come out next year.

Editor’s Note:

This is good news for everyone. Like many other games on the Switch, the new Metroid installment has the potential to become the most successful title in the series. Hopefully this means the wait for Samus’ next adventure isn’t that long.

Via: Mat Piscatella