Despite some analysts predicting the store’s failure, the company has enjoyed a lucrative business after 20 years that has allowed it to build a physical retail empire of about 500 stores.

According to data from Statista, in the United States there are 271 Apple stores, its largest market, followed by China where there are 50 stores and the United Kingdom where there are 38 stores. Canada and Australia have 28 and 22 stores respectively, while in France there are 20 and in Italy 16. Germany has 15 stores and Spain 11, and the remaining 40 are located in different countries.

That successful concept has been replicated by several competitors, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei or even Google, which opened its first store in June of this year in New York to showcase its Pixel phones, Nest and Fitbit devices, as well as its Chromebooks. , a movement that shows the commitment to its hardware business.

However, other technology companies, such as Microsoft, failed to maintain the concept. This caused it to permanently close its 83 retail stores in mid-2020, as they considered that their online sales had proven to be more successful than serving customers in a physical location.