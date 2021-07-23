Mercedes wants to make amends with Red Bull "for the good of Formula 1"

Once the spirits have calmed after the unrest generated by the peak moment of the weekend at Silverstone, Wolff and Hamilton say they are confident that they can continue to fight legally on the track and maintain a cordial relationship.

The accident that led to the last British Grand Prix has seriously damaged the relations between Mercedes and Red Bull in Formula 1, with inflammatory statements directed in both directions that have not contributed at all to provide a good image of the premier class of motorsport.

«I would like to think that, in general, we should grow and learn from these experiences“Said Lewis Hamilton reflecting aloud on what happened, focusing first on the purely sports. “It is very rare that in an incident someone is 100% at fault. There is always a mix, because there are two or more drivers involved.

Everything was concord between the two title candidates until Sunday’s accident.

“I would say that Max is probably one of the most aggressive drivers», Struck the British pilot. “It’s just my personal opinion, he does a great job, but I think we have to try to find the best balance on the track, with space and respect for each other in order to continue competing and have good races without crashing,” he continued in a attempt to promote a more relaxed atmosphere in which to fight from respect.

«When I was younger, I was probably just as aggressive … maybe not as aggressive as Max, but he was quite aggressive. I am much older now and I know this is about a marathon, not a sprint, so I have a better vision when it comes to focusing my careers. We are in a battle, and it seems to me that this year has been very aggressive. Most of the time I have relented to avoid an incident with him and stay alive in the race to fight later, “concluded Hamilton.

Tension in high places

Toto Wolff’s walk through the offices of the stewards at Silverstone in the middle of the race, with the consequent reaction of Christian Horner to “make sure that our point of view was represented”, has led to the FIA ​​banning repeating these performances in the future, performances that were preceded by an invitation from Michael Masi himself to the head of Mercedes to do it.

Disqualifications like calling Hamilton a “dirty pilot” they have made a bad impression on Brackley’s formation, even willing to reissue a confrontation like that between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. “I’m ready, let’s go for it,” Wolff responded as to whether he was prepared to take it to such a level.

Crew chiefs are used to battling at press conferences, but Wolff sees Horner and Marko at Silverstone as one step further.

«This championship has been very intense, because we are fighting with everything we have to hold on as we know we are not performing as well as Red Bull. In the past we have lost a lot of points, at Silverstone we have gotten a lot, so that always balances out. The language that was used, taking it to the personal level, is something that we have not seen before in this sport, ”explained Wolff.

«I understand the prejudice for the accident itself and the emotions of a parent, I would probably act the same, but I would use a different language. I think once everything calms down we will try restore our professional relationship for the good of Formula 1. Beyond that there were no discussions nor is it necessary that there be, ”he closed confident of healing all the wounds.