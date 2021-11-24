Men Of War 2 Returns, The Strategy Saga Focused On World War II

During the Golden Joystick Awards, 1C Entertainment and the original developers of the Best Way series presented Men of War 2, the sequel to the RTS.

Men of War It returns after several expansions and the creators plan to return to their bases but also adding new mechanics. Like Front Line, where the confrontations will be modified as the soldiers advance on the map and take possession of areas, digging trenches and giving support.

A single unit with Direct Vision can also be viewed in detail to update or repair its performance. Increasing its level and creating artillery capable of destroying buildings. With a variety of 45 platoons and more than 300 vehicles.

Men of War 2 It will have two campaigns that can be played alone or with up to five players in cooperative. The battles will focus on the passage of the Allies through France, the Soviet lands defending their territory from the Third Reich. It also includes the Battle of Falaise and Operation Bagration.

The game does not have a release date yet but it was confirmed for PC in 2022.

