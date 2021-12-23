Faced with the shortage of McDonald’s fries which has begun to be registered in restaurants in Japan, the brand’s decision is part of the new habits adopted in fast food retail, where companies at this level have implemented actions since 2012, in which they undertook the task of innovate in the way they managed to interact in the market, from the portions they offered to the consumer. Now people are thinking about small portions, due to a supply problem, but at the time decisions were made to end habits as happened in New York City, by preventing the serving of soft drinks in XXL glasses, among other measures that do not disappoint and patent the role these brands play in consumption and, most importantly, the ability to understand the market where consumer habits are heavily defined.

This experience undoubtedly establishes the sales opportunity and how the product-consumer relationship is patented, where the commitment of brands to the adoption of a more conscious consumer culture is valued.

An old diet technique, the future of McDonald’s

Eating in small portions has been for decades one of the diet techniques to lose or maintain weight and although it is advisable to have the guidance of a health and nutrition specialist, the challenge is to be able to establish best practices before the consumer.

McDonald’s made the decision in its branches in Japan to sell its popular French fries in a small presentation and says goodbye to the medium and large versions of this complement, considered by many to be the best version of French fries in the fast food market. .

What is an old diet technique, for McDonald’s it is actually a measure with which it seeks to face the shortage of potatoes that has been registered in the world and that undoubtedly patents the challenge that brands have in power generate changes in the market.

There is no doubt that this type of action taken by brands occurs at a time of great uncertainty, especially because it is not known when there will be a regular supply of this supplement in brand stores and, most importantly, because it seeks to maintain the best experience.

These moments that occur in retail, where shortages dictate new consumption rules, make us think about the culture around products and the ability of brands to generate value guidelines for the consumer.

Undoubtedly, there is a tremendous effort in the market to improve the experience, which undoubtedly leads brands to think in a better way what is worth and what is not worth in the market, where there is a clear effort to improve and achieve weighty results. before the consumer.

A new consumer

Shortage is a powerful word and not only that, it challenges us to understand the market and understand what elements are used to be able to take on new tasks in the market, starting from the root of this which is culture.

There is no doubt that best practices have been patented from crucial moments such as a health contingency that has seriously impacted the market. We have also seen highly relevant episodes, related to the way brands end up making decisions to achieve an inventory of weight in the market.

