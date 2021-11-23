That is why, following that direction, both for those who are 100% electric as well as hybrids and plug-ins, Mazda has decided that its cars can equip the so-called rear wheel drive , the same that other brands and manufacturers have wanted to install … and that are giving very good results.

Thus, to the present Mazda MX-30 100% electric It will be followed in the coming years by a good number of models, both electric and hybrid and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) that will serve to expand that electric family before the end of the first half of this decade in 2025.

Mazda has been one of the brands that has bet the most to continue perfecting combustion engines, but even in the Hiroshima firm they have begun a journey towards carbon neutrality that they hope to end in 2050, and to achieve this they will also bet on models a battery.

How is

This was revealed by one of the suppliers of the Asian firm, although it is expected that it will not take too long to show what the process will be like and what it has to do with its electrified cars. Among the details revealed, it is confirmed that the six-cylinder in-line engines will be microhybrids between 3.0 and 3.3 liters, and will belong both to the family of gasoline and diesel engines, as well as to the SKYACTIV-X. Turbochargers are not explicitly talked about, but it is very likely to find versions that are.

The truth is that this series of changes will be the first for Mazda and its electrics, also because until now they had not noticed major innovations or substantial improvements on them. In other words; This change of direction towards the rear wheel drive is one of the big bets that the manufacturer plans.

This will come from the hand of a new platform that is already ready and evolved for this series of circumstances that are to come from the manufacturer. “We anticipate the arrival of a next-generation large-platform SUV in 2022.” Although the identity of the new SUV has not been confirmed, it is expected that it will correspond to the next generation of the aforementioned compact SUV, which will go on to deliver all the power of its motor to rear axle and whose launch is expected in the next few months.

More refined, efficient and powerful engines

Through this system and architecture, Mazda has made its electrics receive a series of improvements that go beyond those micro-hybrid engines or the new rear-wheel drive. This refers to what is a new family of diesel and gasoline propellants that will debut architecture, since they will win two cylinders with the aim of being more refined, efficient and powerful.

These mechanics will be accompanied by a 48-volt light hybridization system, but will also have a full hybrid assistance in a plug-in configuration. From the firm they point out that the new models, such as the CX-5, will also gain power. In fact, this number 5 will offer 285 hp of power.

Production of these components will begin early 2022, so it won’t be long to find out more details about these releases. In addition to its two SUVs, Mazda will also develop the next Mazda 6 with this architecture, to hunt down the KIA Stinger and even some premium sedans.