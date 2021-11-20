Mattel licenses Fiat and this is Barbie's life-size car

Mattel has given one of the most important authorizations in its history, selling licenses of its beloved brands and this time the license of the barbie car has reached the automotive market by the hand of Fiat.

Commercial collaboration is a highly valuable experience in the licensing market, because the Barbie experience is lived from a very important perspective, which is having the brand in a car.

The elements that have managed to consolidate companies of this caliber in consumer taste are largely characters and stories, from which narratives are built and the value of a brand in the market is consolidated.

A real Barbie car

A Fiat500e It has become Mattel’s last great lesson in mastery of licensing and brand building through very important business exercises like a life-size Barbie car.

The vehicle in question debuted at the LA Motor Show, where the classic Barbie vehicle has been honored, with a launch that is not wasted, as it is an electric vehicle, two-seat convertible.

With CAD files it was possible to scale the toy vehicle to a life-size version and with it a very important element is established, which is the value of a brand in creating endearing products.

From nostalgia, very important elements are experienced with the launch of special editions, which undoubtedly activate the value of a brand in the market.

As expected in these exercises, it is possible to build a formidable element of communication with the consumer and it is the one that has to do with the way in which a brand generates conversation in networks due to the audacity of the products it presents and that become a genius for the consumer.

A very interesting example of this exercise, we saw with Pepsi, after the brand authorized to launch a special edition of packages that simulated the brand’s soft drink that appeared in one of the Back to the Future tapes.

This type of activations leads brands to join increasingly relevant trends in consumption, where narrative and creativity become crucial to the consumer.

With this exercise in mind, it is possible to consolidate an ecosystem of resources that help to better integrate brands in experiences that are increasingly audacious in consumption and, most importantly, become an example of transcendence in the market.

Licensing and nostalgia in the market

The licenses have been able to become a benchmark in the market, which have led brands such as Disney to dominate the category due to the amount of retail sales they have achieved.

The interest that has been generated in the market, from products that are relevant for the experience they offer and the innovation they achieve, reminds us of a very important element that consists of the way in which brands are innovating with the consumer.

With this in mind, one aspect that is undoubtedly changing the rules in the market has to do with the way brands capitalize on their product expertise.

