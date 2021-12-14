Matt Fraction talks about Hawkeye's comic book influence on Marvel Studios series

Matt Fraction reveals how Hawkeye’s comic has impacted the series, as well as the ideas he had at the time of writing the graphic novel

The Hawkeye series would not be understood without the comics published in 2012 by Matt Fraction who serves as executive producer and consultant for the Marvel Studios series.

You can also read: 10 moments from the Hawkeye series inspired by the comic by Matt Fraction and David Aja

In an interview with Enterteinment Weekly, Matt Fraction mentioned that one of his goals when writing Hawkeye was to show the more human side of one of the Avengers members, with significant problems, such as Clint Barton’s hearing loss.

“I’ve never seen that before. Superheroes would always be better next month. It was a beautiful moment of, ‘oh right, the normal guy has real, lasting damage.’ That made me love the character forever”.

While Steve Rogers trains or Tony Stark uses his free time to improve his inventions, Clint Barton worries about taking care of his neighbors to the great Lucky Pizza Dog and doing what he can to help the people around him, including Kate Bishop.

Fraction not only wanted to explore the history of Clint Barton in depth, it also brought to the scene Kate Bishop, a young archer who, although not created by Matt Fraction (Bishop debuted in the pages of Young Avengers # 1, authored by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung) the young woman earned points to become Barton’s successor.

“I had in my head this image of her with a broken nose, with a broken tooth, smiling. He knew he was writing to that image. I didn’t know where it came from or what it meant, but I saw it. with the shit out of her, smiling because she knew she hadn’t lost. That was my ‘okay, I know who it is, I know who I’m writing’ moment“

A tale of two survivors

One of the successes of Matt Fraction in his time at the helm of Hawkeye is the chemistry that he impressed on the relationship between Kate and Clint, two people who have been victims of different kinds of punishments, who meet to teach each other new concepts

“He is not a healthy role model. If you take this good man who is also a damaged person, what kind of mentor could the mentor teach the mentee, and what could the student teach the teacher? It took me a while to realize that I was writing a narrative of abuse, a story about survivors of abuse, but before I could articulate that I knew that was what I wanted to do, I was writing”.

Language that goes beyond words

Clint Barton begins to pay the consequences of becoming Hawkeye, something that begins to make him lose his hearing, which gave Matt Fraction weapons to incorporate sign language into the story, something that the series takes up with great respect.

“My wife and I signed with our children because babies can sign before they speak, so I could see the surface of that culture, that language. I felt like ‘oh, it’s a visual language… it’s like comics! This is a natural fit. ‘ Then seeing him on the show, seeing him and his son signing was great. Seeing the photos of the set where I had headphones was huge ”.

“I take credit for everything that works. If it works and you like it, it was totally me! If not, they just didn’t listen to me! It is the best”, Fraction concludes in relation to what the Hawkeye series has managed to adapt to the television series.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

Don’t Miss: Hawkeye Writer Confirms West Coast Avengers Easter Egg

Source: Enterteinment Weekly

Take inspiration from the Hawkeye series

In 2012, Marvel Comics revamped one of its oldest and most underrated Avengers: Hawkeye.

In 22 regular issues and an annual, Matt Fraction and David Aja endowed Clint Barton with a previously unknown life of his own. In addition, they knew how to combine the youth and energy of the new Marvel archer, Kate Bishop, with the experience and hobbies of Barton.

For the first time in Mexico, this work, winner of several Eisner awards, is published in a comprehensive manner, which serves as the basis for the new Marvel Studios series.

It is also being read

Captain America’s musical theater play was almost a reality!

Tony Dalton starts filming Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe

The lessons of the first Hawkeye trailer

How did Jeremy Renner get here?

Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Kingpin for Hawkeye