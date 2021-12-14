Second and last volume of this new revision of The New Mutants with Danielle Moonstar, Mirage, as a mentor. Panini comics continues to offer us the stages of the first decade of the XXI century with the youngest mutants as protagonists.

Love in adolescent times

Paul Simon and Arthur Garfunkel already dedicated a song many years ago to Mrs. Robinson, the mature woman for whom a teenager drinks the winds. Likewise, the concept is not entirely applicable in the comic at hand but if we take into account that we have known Rahne Sinclair since the early eighties of the last century, we could say that we are familiar with the character and we no longer consider her a teenager her early stage in the New Mutants, but rather someone older than those she now mentors.

But Miss Sinclair does not monopolize all the spotlights when it comes to romances because the lives of the young mutants who star in these episodes are going to be very busy in terms of that feeling that awakens butterflies in the stomach. All that love in the air confronts us with a kind of series a la Gossip Girl, where even gossip splashes each other in daily life at the Xavier Institute, a name that at that time received the well-known School located in Salem Center, New York State.

The importance of those most uncomfortable rivals

It is always said that a hero is measured according to the enemy he has to face. In this case, we cannot speak of villains as such, although they are called Infernales, just like the students that Emma Frost had at her Academy in Massachusetts. Despite being his mentor, the component is partly different, they are still students of the Xavier Institute but their aura is quite reminiscent of their spirit. Julian Keller, its leader, is the living example of a repellent, arrogant, proud and arrogant character, all ingredients that give him an important attraction, even gaining more prominence than he should. Because let’s face it, we like a bad guy more than a kid a candy.

They are so relevant that they are even going to enjoy a miniseries that connects with the main collection. Hellions focuses on Julian’s group, whose own codename is Infernal. Along with Tag, Ruina, Mercurio (we are not talking about Pietro Maximoff), Arena and Alud. They are going to have to deal with a test from their own mentor in which they will cross paths with the Kingmaker, Iguana, and the Paladin. Being successful will be enough to see what pasta these young people are made of.

Fixed scriptwriters, alternate cartoonists

Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir are in charge of the entire word processor aspect in all the episodes that make up this volume. His style is agile, fun, irreverent, faithful to the concept of New Mutants adapted to the 21st century. His adventures, although mediated by the different events that the mutants are having at that time, from Wolverine Enemy of the State to Dynasty of M, maintain their own mix of action and precocious romance.

However, the drawing of Michael Ryan, Paco Medina, Georges Jeanty, Clayton Henry and Aaron Lopresti is going to be divided according to the different arcs or themes that the protagonists face. It is true that despite the variety of artists, the style is quite maintained and there is not a great difference between them that distorts some numbers with respect to others. While Ryan and Medina take care of the first issues of the volume, Jeanty takes care of the special Yearbook, Henry of the Infernal miniseries and Lopresti finishes the task with the numbers that relate to Dynasty of M.

This volume completes, together with the previous one, a rather hooligan stage, full of youthful hormones and a most explosive and dramatic ending. Its continuation will take place in New X-Men: End of Childhood, a volume of a similar invoice that continues with the adventures of our young apprentices but taking a leap towards responsibility, putting aside the game not exempt from the dangers of a good training to have to face the reality of being part of a X-Men team.