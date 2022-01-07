This week Microsoft announced the games coming to the service Xbox Game Pass during the first half of January 2022, confirming the launch of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition today, accompanied by two very fun independent games: Embr and Outer Wilds. These games are available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Except ME).

This Tuesday Olija, Gorogoa and The Pedestrian arrived at the Xbox Game Pass service, so the first week of the year offers several new options in the service. The arrival of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition had long been leaked to Xbox Game Pass, and starting today, subscribers can enjoy the original Mass Effect trilogy in its definitive edition. It is worth mentioning that the ME: Legendary Edition reaches the service through EA Play.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition hit the market on May 14, 2021 and is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC. This version of the original trilogy offers visual, resolution and performance improvements; includes the 3 main games and their DLC in resolution 4K Ultra HD with HDR (on next-gen consoles); offering a more unified experience, since it shares the same gameplay (and character) across the 3 campaigns.

Today also comes Embr at the service of Xbox Game Pass, a fun indie game focused on the multiplayer experience, where you and your friends become firefighters and must take down fires around the city. Today, Embr also debuts the game mode Secret Hosr , where players must discover the saboteur, voting to execute the suspect in the very style of Among Us.

Outer Wilds It is also available today on the Xbox Game Pass service, an indie game focused on exploration, which offers us a handmade solar system full of secrets and wonders to discover. In Outer Wilds you have a spaceship and exploration tools that allow you to capture audio signals and landmarks from a distance, offering a passive and ambient experience.

Both Embr and Outer Wilds are available in Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Cloud Gaming, but the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is not available in the cloud, as the game is available through EA Play.