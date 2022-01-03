Call of Duty: Warzone, presents us with more and more content to the formula, from which players are working to understand how everything interacts and how it can be better used to overcome enemies. Today we’ll dive into a clever way that saved a player’s life and allowed him to take down one of the attackers.

One thing that strikes us as rather curious is that we’ve recently seen all of the Vanguard weapons and gear added to the Battle Royale, so players are still discovering new strategies for Warzone Pacific.

However, one player has shown how the Deployable Cover Field upgrade, originally from Modern Warfare 2019, can be used to counter and take out enemies in vehicles, even those in the infamous Big Bertha trucks.

Redditor ‘bLouGoo’ shared his big brain counter on December 31, using a foldout cover to devastating effect. Seeing an enemy approaching in a Big Berta truck, the Redditor calmly waited for them to be close before hitting the road and placing the drop-down cover right in their path.

In real life, a truck the size of Big Bertha can go straight through a relatively small barrier, but, thanks to Warzone’s mechanics, they stop abruptly and bounce on impact, bringing them to a near complete stop. At this point, the player can eliminate an opponent now downed on the back.