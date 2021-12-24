Masashi Kishimoto surprises us with an emotional image about the evolution of his character

Almost twenty years have passed since this epic manga series was released. Romanized as Naruto, It was written by Masashi Kishimoto, and debuted as one of the most famous anime series in the world. So much so that the mangaka behind this beloved ninja action series has started this celebration with many surprises in view of the success obtained.

Since its debut in 1999, the extensive manga of Kishimoto what does he talk about rival ninja clans, presents us with a wide variety of mystical powers that has captivated its readers with its friendly tone and funny, but endearing scenes. Now, in this new presentation that will surely touch the most sensitive fibers of the fandom, Kishimoto offers readers a flashback to our favorite hero: Naruto Uzumaki.

Naruto first reached Western audiences in 2003, when Viz Media, an American anime and manga distribution and entertainment company, brought us the story of this protagonist, a young ninja fox, and his curious, but moving adventures together with his companions from the Team 7. Becoming over these decades as one of the best anime stories, it is set in a period of turmoil among the shinobi clans, the main character, Naruto Uzumaki, went from being just a daring and high-energy young man who occasionally challenged a teacher shinobi as long as he could prove what he was capable of achieving. What Seventh Hokage of Konohagakure Village, he became the leader he always dreamed of being.

The poignant flashback of Naruto

Viz Media, through his Twitter account, he refers to our iconic protagonist as “Our hero of the Hidden Leaf and the 7th Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki.” And behind this description, Kishimoto has revealed a new drawing that moved us a lot as it perfectly portrays the perspective of the same mind throughout the years. It is the image of a young man Naruto who ponders sitting on a swing, while the Naruto more experienced shows him what he will become, despite his moments of frustration and loneliness.

This illustration was originally published on the official account of Naruto / Boruto on the occasion of the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the release of his anime in Japan. Thanks to the careful details, based on the classic style that characterizes this series, the image manages to capture a sensitive side of the creation of Kishimoto, who wrote and illustrated all 72 volumes of the series, from 1999 to 2014.

This vibrant piece of art, we can consider it a rarity since Kishimoto handed over the creative responsibilities of his work to Mikio ikemoto for the sequel to Boruto. This illustration highlights a wonderful similarity between the young Naruto and his son Boruto, this time the new protagonist of the series that continues.

Many of the details that Kishimoto placed in the last parts of Naruto made clear reference to the question of whether Naruto could really overcome his youth of wild nature to master the incredible nine tailed fox power that he had within himself. And after the relentless battles that unfolded in the plot, we can see a Naruto with a more cautious and mature attitude. But, also, see Naruto connecting with his younger self, calm and approving, gives us an account of the evolution that this character has had, throughout a journey of self-knowledge and discipline.

On behalf of one of the most popular manga franchises in the West, Naruto continues to provoke excitement among the fandom and wow new readers, with its energy and endearing cast, full of significant moments. And although the Manga series of Naruto has ended, his legacy continues in the memory of all his fans.

Related topics: Naruto

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe