In recent years it has been possible to see how Marvel is increasingly involved in the video game industry with renowned titles, which go beyond the classic film adaptations or minor titles, these games are currently focused on the highest categories in the market.

It has to be said that this sometimes works out for them, as is the case with Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, while other times it ends in a resounding failureThis being what has happened with Marvel’s Avengers, a title with which even Square Enix itself has recognized its failure and disappointment.

It is because of that There are certain expectations with the title of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which is a strategy title that was initially going to come out during the first months of 2022. And said In the beginning because it has recently been confirmed that the game has suffered a delay in its arrival in digital stores, although it will only be a few months.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due out in the second half of 2022

Nevertheless, do not put your hands to your head, as it has been confirmed that the title will not arrive in March 2022, as originally planned, but it does we will see it in July of the same year, being its delay of just 4 months with respect to the initial date. Nevertheless, has been advised of the possibility of a further delay, so we may even see it in the fall or winter. We will have to see how development progresses during these months.

However, the development team has stated that this delay will help add new content in the title, so that we can enjoy Marvel’s Midnight Suns much more as soon as it hits the market, in the same way that It has been confirmed that the game will be further polished to be in optimal condition when it’s time to launch.

Seeing what happened with Marvel’s Avengers, it is undoubtedly the right decision, since prevention is better than cure with patches and updates, so that in this way many will be able to enjoy the title in the best possible way.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this week has not been very positive for the 2022 launchesSince the aforementioned delay of Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been added to that suffered by Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, although, luckily for Marvel fans, the reasons are very, very different.

