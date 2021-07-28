Charge in network Supercharger, so you can if you do not have a Tesla

Tesla will allow users outside the company to charge their electric cars on the Supercharger network. What will this process be like? Here are the keys to this. </p><div>

Taking a quick look at Tesla’s competitiveness in the electric car market, it seems obvious to think that several are its fundamental hallmarks. On the one hand, we find vehicles with greater autonomy than the competition and with a much more efficient charging system than the vast majority of alternatives. On the other hand, there is its Autopilot system.

Even so, there are analysts who think there is a differentiation that carries even more weight to explain the competitive advantage of the Palo Alto-based company. The Supercharger network is undoubtedly one of the most valuable technologies upon signature. This is undoubtedly due to the great potential it can have in terms of diversification at the business level.

Tesla has always kept the use of the Supercharger network exclusive

As is logical to think, we are facing the most outstanding charging network for electric cars on the planet. With a total of 25,000 loading bays As a guide, there is no other network that does not even come close to this data. The company has always been blunt in terms of exclusive use for its customers. However, this has changed recently.

Just a few days ago, the company confirmed what was an open secret. Tesla, finally, will access other cars outside the firm can use the Supercharger chargers. This, in principle, has generated a flood of opinions. Both positive and negative. Still, the plan seems to be going ahead. That is why Elon Musk has had to give a first approximation of the operation.

Well, how is it possible for any user outside of Tesla to charge their electric car at one of the multiple stations present in all the markets in which the company operates? The key to understanding the new business model lies in the simplicity and, of course, ease of use. The South African tycoon has made an intervention to clarify it.

The Supercharger network as a key element of your success in the market

We already know that Tesla will be open to other users of the electric car. Regardless of whether you are for or against, the truth is that it is a measure that goes perfectly with the primitive idea of ​​the company’s values. After all, disrupting the electric car requires introducing facilities for its staging to be a success.

This measure, therefore, will encourage the purchase of electric cars more than those with the Tesla logo on the hood. After all, it should be remembered that find new units below 40,000 euros rather, it is a very difficult task to accomplish. Be that as it may, is the Supercharger network the solution? Considering how easy it will be to load there, yes.

Tesla will offer service to users outside the firm by the end of the year

In full electrification of the car park, All you have to do is have a smartphone with the Tesla app installed. As you can see, this requirement will only be required to be able to access a load in one of the positions offered by the company internationally. Now, to what extent are we facing a simple proposal to use? Elon Musk makes it easy.

The eccentric CEO of the brand, in the conference call in which he explained the results of the second quarter of the year, said that the user you just have to configure your credit card to be able to operate in the pumps. You only have to show which station you are in and, of course, which of the loading stations you intend to use.

A Supercharger network operational to third parties this year

As can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, it is expected that by the end of the year there will be the first income related to this new line of business. We are facing revenue generation that may be very relevant over the next few years, as strong growth is expected in the purchase of purely electric cars.

Thanks to this new policy, Tesla will once again obtain a large number of personal data of users. Users who, at the same time, may be potential clients of the company due to the collection of information. We could be, in fact, before the first marketing strategy to be developed in just a few years by Tesla.

After what has been explained from an objective point of view, is it a good option to expand the use of the Supercharger network or exclusivity is the model that makes Tesla strong? It is too early to know if it is a bad idea. On a positive note, we will only have to wait a few months to find out what the reputational impact of this new policy is.