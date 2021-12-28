In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
There are many new mobiles that appear every year. If you don’t know which one is the best you can give away, we make a list of ten that are a sure hit.
When it comes to giving a mobile phone there are many things that you should take into account, and the price is one of them, although currently it varies a lot from one day to the next even in the same store. Deciding is difficult, although we are going to give you a hand.
If you do not know what mobile to give in Reyes Magos 2022, we have compiled the ten best you can give, sorted by price from highest to lowest and with choices for absolutely all budgets, from the wealthiest to those looking for an affordable smartphone first and foremost.
Fortunately, the competition is so high that there are many good devices in any price range.
iPhone 13 for € 909
OnePlus 9 for € 459
Xiaomi 11T Pro for € 599
Oppo Reno 6 for € 449
Samsung Galaxy A52s for € 349
POCO F3 5G for € 359
OnePlus Nord 2 for € 385
realme GT Master Edition for € 269
Xiaomi Redmi 10 for € 179
