You can get the game for PS4, PS Plus and digital comic for just 50 euros.

As these dates approach, it is important to look for the best deals on video games, consoles, and other accessories. So you will easily find gift ideas to any game fan. Meanwhile, we are surprised to find Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with a 35 percent discountso it stays for only 51.98 euros. In addition, this offer includes a one-month subscription to PlayStation Plus and the Star-Lord: Space Rider comic.

Know more: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Star-Lord: Space Rider + PS Plus

It is a good discount considering its usual price that can exceed 70-80 euros. The versions for PS5 have been sold out in a matter of minutes, but there is still the standard edition for PS4 for 51.98 euros and it also includes a PlayStation Plus download code and a comic. With this subscription you will be able to access the functions online multiplayer for a month for any game. And the comic is in digital format, in the case of a prequel to the Square Enix game that will put you in the background.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, action and fun in equal parts

So you can follow the adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy, controlling the charismatic Star Lord. The game has been one of the great revelations of 2021 and has achieved the Best Narrative award in the latest edition of The Game Awards. It is played in the third person and during the game you can recruit different characters like Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot or Drax. At various points in the game, decisions can be made by lines of dialogue which may affect some missions.

Know more: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Star-Lord: Space Rider + PS Plus

Without a doubt, it can be a perfect gift for Marvel fans. Guardians of the Galaxy is full of action and you can live an epic adventure with visually spectacular fights. And to the rhythm of the best music. Take advantage of this offer to get in addition to the game, a subscription to PS Plus and a Star-Lord comic for only 51.98 euros. With this purchase you save 30 euros because a 35 percent discount is applied.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Play receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe