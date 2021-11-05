The Avengers title has been one of the industry’s biggest flops in recent years.

Marvel’s avengers was released last year on the previous generation consoles, thus beginning to one of Marvel’s most turbulent moments in the video game industry, since the title has not stopped receiving negative reviews one after another, including here such serious errors as the change of language in the audio without correction even months after the launch.

Under this premise, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, development team and editor respectively, they have made an effort to carry out the title, but all attempts have ended in failure, thus giving rise to the Japanese company rated this game as a disappointment.

Square Enix blames Crystal Dynamics for Marvel’s Avengers

According to an excerpt from Square Enix’s financial reports, the company’s director, Yosuke Matsuda, has noted that Marvel’s Avengers has been disappointing, being a project in which a massive number of microtransactions were introduced and which was based on being a game as a service, something that did not sit well with the fans.

In fact, he has also pointed out that the title had difficulties to get ahead, since its last phase had to be done from home in the middle of the pandemic. Needless to say, the game was originally going to be released in May 2020, but it was pushed back to September of the same year for exactly this reason.

Be that as it may, Matsuda points out that Crystal Dynamics was not the right studio to take on the project, since the experience of the study is quite different from what was seen with the Tomb Raider saga, which have a completely different approach than the one they intended to give Marvel’s Avengers.

However, it seems that It doesn’t look like this is going to be Square Enix’s latest foray into games as services, since it indicates that in the future they intend to release games with this business model. We just have to wait to see if history ends up repeating itself.

Likewise, it should be noted that Square Enix isn’t the only company thinking this around games as a service, since we don’t have to go very far to see how Ubisoft is following a similar model in the supposed Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

For the rest, if you are interested, remember that Marvel’s Avengers is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.

