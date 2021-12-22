The latest leaks have revealed the possible design of the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022, although a possible launch date is not yet known. But it is expected to be for the first half of 2022.

Despite the fact that there are almost no days left in this year 2021, the leaks seem not to rest. In recent weeks we have known different terminals from different companies, all of them from the hand of professional filterrs or technology media. Now it is Motorola’s turn with its Moto G Stylus 2022.

This filtration focuses in detail on the aesthetic section of the device and, what has been shown are different images in which the design can be appreciated. But, as if that were not enough, there is also a video in which you can see in a complete render what the device would be.

According to this filtration, what we would find is a very clean design on the front, with a perforated screen to make room for the front camera. In the rear area, what would stand out would be the camera module, this would leave space for three lenses and a dual-tone LED flash.

Of course, the design would not be the only thing that would have leaked. Rumors have also hinted at some of its alleged specifications. As for the processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus would be expected accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and with 128 GB of storage to save files.

The screen would be 6.81 inches, the resolution has not been discussed so it could be expected to be Full HD +. As for the battery, the amperage that this device would mount would be 4,500 mAh and it would be charged with USB type CAlthough the speed has not yet been revealed so the door is open for any type of fast charge.

We will have to wait for the official presentation by Motorola to know all the details about this device. Of course, despite these leaks, no date has yet been rumored, it is expected to be in the first half of 2022.