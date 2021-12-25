Last week it was released Spider-Man: No Way Home in movie theaters and the film confirmed some leaks in recent months, including some that came from MyTimeToShineHello. While it is recommended to remain skeptical when it comes to leakers, this leaker’s track record indicates that they do have insider sources in the industry and this week revealed that Marvel Studios would be developing a movie by The Annihilators.

Since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home the leaker MyTimeToShineHello promised a big leak when he reached 20 thousand followers on his Twitter account, a goal he reached yesterday. The big reveal he had promised is about the development of a movie by The Annihilators, a team that replaced the Guardians of the Galaxy for a time at Marvel Comics and will feature the participation of Silver Surfer.

In the Marvel comics, the team of The Annihilators joined for the first time after Star-Lord and Nova sacrificed themselves to stop Thanos, as Peter tells Cosmo that the Guardians are not enough for the threats left out there. Because of this, Cosmo gathers the most powerful beings he knows: Quasar, Ronan the Accuser, the Gladiator, beta Ray Bill, and the Silver Surfer, who is strongly connected to Galactus.

Of the characters that make up The Annihilators team, the MyTimeToShineHello leaker only confirmed the participation of the Silver Surfer, saying that “obviouslyWe would see it in the project. The rest of the characters have not debuted in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe except for Cosmo and Ronan; Cosmo has had brief appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but Ronan was the villain in the first and died.

Surely the project of The Annihilators is several years away, so we probably know something about some of those characters in other movies that will come before, like The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 by James Gunn. Given that in the comics The Annihilators were formed after a disbandment of the Guardians of the Galaxy, it is likely that the MCU follow a similar path.