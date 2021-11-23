Amazon’s company and global distributor of quality audio content and entertainment, Audible, presents the first installment of the Assassin’s Creed adventures in audio format.

This work written by Anthony Del Col, creator of several comics in the saga, as well as Luke Cage: Everyman (Marvel), an acclaimed Insider series of nonfiction comics, is not just an adventure narrative, it is also an reflection on the economy, drawing a parallel between the financial case of Isaac Newton’s seventeenth-century Britain and the most recent recent uncertainty. In addition, in this audio book we will have as one of the main narrators: Riz Ahmed, the first Muslim to win an Emmy Award.

Thus, the title of Assassin’s Creed: Gold It is about Aliyah Kahn, a professional gambler and con artist, who tries to earn a living after a series of misfortunes. Kahn survives thanks to his ability to swindle and his great cunning, but one day Gavin banks -mythical video game character and prominent member of Assassin’s Creed- discover his tricks and deceptions. And this is how Aliyah becomes an assassin, training with Banks and publicizing the centuries-old conflict between the Assassins and the Templars. Thus, our protagonist will be involved in a war that she herself will have to fight: to prevent the Templars from hack a new digital currency and take control of the world’s finances.

This story is an independent work of the Assassin’s Creed universe, but also It has great characters that have already appeared in previous installments and that, of course, have won the affection of users. These characters are the director of the Royal Mint, Isaac Newton, the swindler and counterfeiter William chaloner, the blind assassin Omar khaled and the killer trainer Rose galloway.

