After an absence of two years, Marvel Studios managed to return by the big door to the world box office and now it is promoting its 2021 productions in the search for Oscar nominations.

Although Marvel Studios accounted for more than 30% of the global box office in 2021, La Casa de las Ideas now aims to win the most important award in the film industry, the Oscar in 2022, and with the support of Disney, Marvel started a campaign to get the corresponding nominations.

According to sites like Comicbook and Inside the Magic, Marvel Studios has launched a campaign at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. So that the three films that the studio released in 2021 (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals) are installed in the most important nominations of the ceremony.

In the case of Black Widow, Marvel Studios is seeking nominations in categories such as Best Film, Best Director (Cate Shortland), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Production Design, Costume, Sound, Make-up, Special Effects, and Original Score.

Eternals, the strong card of Marvel Studios

For Eternals, La Casa de las Ideas trusts Chloe Zhao’s nomination as Best Director, taking as a precedent the award that the filmmaker achieved in 2021 for Nomadland.

It is also looking to bring the cast of Eternals into major categories. Gemma Chan and Richard Madden in the categories of Best Actress and Actor, while in the supporting cast Marvel Studios boosts the nominations of Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie for best supporting actress.

Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, and Kit Harrington would also be considered for the Best Supporting Actor category.

Other categories in which Marvel supports Eternals’ candidacy are: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects and Best Soundtrack Original.

More categories in search

In the case of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel supports the nominations of Simu Liu for best actor and Awkwafina for supporting actress.

Likewise, Marvel supports nominations for films such as Venom: Liberated Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, films that La Casa de las Ideas produced in association with Sony Pictures. The Spidey tape seeks to settle in all categories.

On February 8, the nominees for the Oscars will be announced. And the delivery ceremony will take place on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Source: Inside the Magic / Comicbook

