Actress Hannah John-Kamen talks about Ava Starr / Ghost who debuted at Marvel Studios in the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Will we see Ghost again at Marvel Studios? This character went from being the main villain of the film Ant-Man and the Wasp to an ally of heroes. For now, we do not know if she will return, but we may see her again in the third installment entitled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

In a recent interview they asked Hannah john-kamen what was the future of her character within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and she answered: “She’s good. She is very good. I won’t say anything more about her! “

Although the actress did not reveal if we will see her soon in Marvel studios, at least he commented on how was his arrival to the filming of the film Ant-Man and the Wasp:

“Being in the room with all those movie stars and the sets and my costume, I look back and it was the best experience. I couldn’t stop smiling and I was very well received. It was such a fun and free space to exercise character. Each day was memorable, but nothing better than your first day. It’s like your first day at school.

But… what happened to the character?

Marvel studios This character’s origin changed quite a bit, she obtained the ability to become intangible and generate extreme amounts of power after a quantum accident. Ava starr She was recruited by SHIELD to harness her power and they nicknamed her Ghost. She realized that all those gifts were also killing her, so she tried to take advantage of the experiments of Hank pym (Michael Douglas), but came into conflict with his intention to rescue Janet van dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm. In the end he got energy from Janet that stabilized her power and stopped being a villain.

Knowing that she can now be a valuable ally, we could get to see her again at Marvel Studios, as they are filming. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which will premiere on July 27, 2023.

Are you looking forward to seeing Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost again? Leave us your comments below. You can see his performance in Ant-Man and the Wasp on the Disney Plus streaming platform.