Actor Hernán López, who voiced Wolverine in the Latin Spanish version of the X-Men series, lost his life, according to information provided by his family

Marvel Comics, the dubbing industry and the entertainment world are in mourning, this Sunday the actor Hernán López died, who lent his voice to various animation characters, including Wolverine, in the Latin Spanish version of the animated series X-Men.

@ANDIMexico announces the death of interpreter partner Herman López. Actor with extensive experience in the field of dubbing, where he voiced many characters, such as the Mayor of “The Powerpuff Girls” and Marlin of “Finding Nemo.” Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/MYona8OohW – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) December 20, 2021

Hernán Lopez was born on March 16, 1961 in Mexico City, and in 1984 he began his journey in the world of dubbing with the animated series Los Snorkels.

In 1992, López was chosen to embody Wolverine in the animated series X-Men, which in the Latin American version bore the name Güepardo.

This was not López’s only approach to the Marvel Universe, since in 2000 he lent his voice to Dr. Mendel Stromm (Ron Perkins) in the film Spider-Man.

While for DC Comics, López collaborated as one of the thieves in the first scenes of Batman, in 1989, also as Brian Douglas, a victim of the Joker in The Dark Knight and was also the voice director for Batman and Robin, in 1997 .

Another voice that was identified to Hernán López was that of Otto, the school bus driver in the series The Simpsons.

He is survived by his widow, Norma Iturbude, as well as his son Eduardo López. Rest in peace Hernán López.

Source: Facebook / Fandom Dub

The Days of Future Past return to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

For years, the X-Men have fought to avoid a nightmarish future in which the Sentinels lead mutants into concentration camps – or annihilate them as soon as they see them. But no matter what they do, that future is getting closer and closer.

Now the classic stories featuring this alternate dystopian timeline are being collected in one large volume! Kate Pryde desperately travels through time to prevent the assassination of Senator Kelly so that she can save the entire mutant race.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México brings us X-Men: Days of Future Past, one of the classics of the Marvel Universe, authored by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, which is compiled in a Deluxe Uncanny X-Men volume (1980) # 138- 143 and Uncanny X-Men King-Size Annual (1980) # 4

