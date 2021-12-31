Marvel prepares Avengers vs X-Men vs Eternals

Without a doubt, it is spectacular when Marvel faces its most powerful characters and now we can see Avengers vs X-Men vs Eternals.

The Marvel comic Timeless # 1 will show a fun adventure of Kang, the conqueror. A character that is being promoted a lot lately, so that people know more details about him when he appears in the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) played by Jonathan Majors. It will also anticipate the epic battle between Avengers vs X-Men vs Eternals.

This story will show the possible future of the Marvel Universe, that’s why we will see some shocking moments like a Ben reilly (new Spider-Man) moving out of New York City to become Spider-man in Hollywood, as well as the decision of Frank Castle of leading a new version of La Mano, something we know is happening in a new series of Punisher.

We will also see a new team of the Young avengers, like the return of Jack of hearts (Knave of Hearts), the death of the Captain America at the hands of Winter Soldier, a new Iron fist, Mary jane watson apparently dressed as Spider-man beside Shuri What Black panther and even Hombre de Hierro gaining cosmic powers and becoming the Iron God. Perhaps the most shocking thing is being able to see Thanos being worthy of wielding the Mjolnir powered by the Infinity Gems.

There will be a great debut.

After what Marvel got the rights to Miracleman / Marvelman in 2013, the character of Fawcett Comics will finally debut. Although for now it is not known if Neil gaiman Y Mark buckingham will work together again to continue the story that began where Alan moore I leave. We will also see the great battle of Avengers vs X-Men vs Eternals, bringing together some of the best characters in the franchise. As judgment day approaches.

Perhaps all this anticipates what will happen in the cinema, since there will be a trial against some Eternal and they may get involved the Avengers and even the X MenAlthough they will first have to introduce all of these characters.