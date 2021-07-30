Digimon Survive is delayed again and now arrives in 2022

Perhaps Digimon Survive will he ever see the light? This tactical RPG has been in development for years, and from what we’ve seen of it, it looks quite promising. Originally planned to premiere in 2019 on West, it seems that its production could be in trouble since it has already been delayed again.

According to the most recent financial report by Koei Tecmo, Digimon Survive it will now be released until some unspecified point in 2022. Previously, the game had been delayed from 2019 to 2020, and subsequently ran until 2021 by the pandemic. Well, will we finally get our hands on it next year?

The saddest thing about it is that Digimon Survive’s social networks have been inactive for months, and by now it is easy to assume that we are probably facing a project that may never see the light of day. Hopefully that’s not the case, but we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if it were.

Via: Gematsu

