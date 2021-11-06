On this matter it is worth mentioning that there is a mode focused only on the minigames, where it is possible to have fun in the different modalities that they propose, such as all against all, in pairs or three against one.

Although a single user can play and have a lot of fun against bots, Mario Party Superstars, like all other titles, is designed to be played with friends. In addition, the online mode stands out for being stable during the game experience, I did not experience interruptions in the game and the games were fluid, something relevant if I take into account the times I have suffered in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate battles.

On the other hand, after each game, points are awarded for the coins collected and these are accumulated to buy game extras, such as stickers to react during the game, cards or even songs.

An unfavorable aspect for Mario Party Superstars is that it feels reduced in content. The characters, for example, are 10 and that is not a problem for me, but the scenarios are only five and although their difficulty may vary, it would be good to be able to access more, which leaves the door open to possible updates in the future.

In conclusion, Mario Party Superstars is a proposal focused on the classic of the saga, since it does not bet on the diversifications it took in recent editions. During my first games it even reminded me of the chaotic parties I had with my friends from elementary school and I think that evoking those kinds of memories and generating other memories is the purpose of this title.