After the arrest of Julio Serna, a former collaborator of Miguel Mancera when he was head of the Government of Mexico City, the senator for the PRD indicated that he trusts that behind the arrest there is no “political chicanery” and asked that the litigation be agile.

“I hope that the defense guarantee is given, that each and every one of the procedural guarantees is obviously respected and I hope that there is no type of political chicanery, that an agile litigation is allowed and not eternal or eternal litigation, in order that I can verify what he always said, because as far as I know Julio was always here in the City, “said the legislator.

Serna was arrested on Friday, November 27 in Jardines del Pedregal, Álvaro Obregón, by the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City for allegedly having committed illicit enrichment and this Monday a control judge ordered him preventive detention and freeze his bank accounts.

When questioned about the veracity of the accusations against Serna, the senator responded that he doubts many of the statements that have been made against the former head of the Central de Abasto.

“I doubt many of the statements, I would like to know his version of those statements, because there have been many and obviously the political scene is present and more elections are coming and this is not going to stop, I am sure that they are coming. electoral contests, ”Mancera mentioned.

This is not the first former official close to Mancera to be arrested for acts of corruption, since the former Secretary of Works and Services, Edgar Tünguí, is also deprived of his liberty; Faced with this, Mancera mentioned that he is interested in ensuring that everyone has a guarantee of defending themselves and trusts that the Judiciary will objectively resolve the cases.

“What interests me is that those who accuse and have defended themselves can be defended. I reiterate to you, the cases that you know, nothing more than they do not upload the information, it does not go up with as much force as when they are arrested, ”he commented.

Regarding whether these arrests are not a political message from the government of Mexico City, headed by the Morenoist Claudia Sheinbaum, the former head of government replied that there may be elements to make a political interpretation, since the elections are approaching.

“I have no doubt that it can be given a political interpretation and obviously the times mark it, because times of conflict are coming., but we are used to this. This is not new, it is not something that takes us by surprise, it is one of the things or one of the tools that will unfortunately continue to be used ”, he said.

The PRD senator assured that his government was not a nest of corruption due to the multiple arrests of his collaborators: “No, that sounds for an advertisement politics. If you want to use it like that, then everyone is free to use it, but what the passage of time has shown is that those who were singled out for many things have proven their innocence, “he said.

