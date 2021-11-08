Man is photographed after a tiring day at work

A 76-year-old grandfather works as a delivery man and has the constant support of the population. Know its history!

In the third age, all people deserve to rest and free themselves from great worries. However, unfortunately This condition often cannot be met due to lack of constant support and financial resources that allow people to remain calm at home.

Many grandparents do not have someone to take care of them and do not have a monthly allowance to support them. For that reason, They are forced to keep working hard to meet their basic needs on a day-to-day basis.

This is the case of Francisco Sánchez, a 76-year-old Mexican grandfather who has to go out every day to obtain the necessary money to be able to eat and take care of his health. In this way, he works as a food delivery man for the virtual applications that are currently booming.

The work has been carried out since 2019. Well, for 50 years he worked as one of the most outstanding swimming teachers, but the moment came when he felt it was time to retire and give the opportunity to the new generations.

After retirement, Francisco began to have a sedentary life that began to cause him some health problems. Because of that, He looked at work as a delivery man to get the exercise he needed to recover.

The support of the population towards Francisco Sánchez

Due to the age and noble character that Francisco shows, he moves all the people to whom he gives the addresses. That way, His image has been viralized on social networks on several occasions.

Compared to most delivery men, the man delivers orders on foot. As a result of that fact, Mariana Santos was one of the first people who made her story known, since on his Facebook he asked people who came across him to be patient and understand his condition.

That is how A large part of the population has welcomed it and its rating on the platforms reaches 98% effectiveness. In addition, in many cases they value your effort and reward you with a good amount of tips.

The photograph

In the last moment, Francisco went viral again on the networks because a subway user uploaded a photo in which he was seen sleeping after a long day at work. Because of this, the media began to contact him to learn his story and provide the help he needed.

That recognition has made it easy to identify Francisco on the streets of Mexico. A) Yes, a large number of people approach you to provide you with financial assistance to help you have a better day and live better.

In addition, that extra support has come in handy for Francisco. Well, because of the pandemic, income fell considerably and people’s donations have given him a boost to continue to meet his day-to-day obligations.

Today Francisco continues to work with the best attitude on the streets of Mexico. In addition to this, He recognizes that technology is not his strong suit, but that he acquired the basic knowledge to be able to perform in the best way at his job.

Strength, a characteristic of grandparents

The grandparents They are brave beings who always put a good face on any situation and find a way to get ahead. As a result, They are an example to follow when facing obstacles and striving to achieve objectives.

A grandfather leaves the best life lessons, because they always take the positive side out of all the experiences that they have to live. Just like Francisco Sánchez does, a warrior who goes out to face life on a daily basis.

