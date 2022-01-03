It is true that January is not a month that big launches in the framework of gaming arrive, but you never have to let certain titles be. Especially some that come to PC for the first time like God of war Y Monster hunter rise. Another title that comes to computers is the turn-based strategy game Expeditions: Rome (Which comes to expand that saga after Conqueror and Vikings).

After some delays (and title change) we have the last game in the series Rainbow Six Extraction. Ubisoft joins the success of cooperative shooters like Back 4 Blood or Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

Thinking of exclusively for those who have a PS5, they can enjoy visual improvements and a greater amount of fps in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. And finally; The Nintendo Switch laptop gets a new game from the Pokemon franchise. Game Freak presents the open world game Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Monster hunter rise

Pc

Premiere: January 12

Capcom presents the Nintendo Switch hit Monster Hunter Rise now on PC. This version of the game is adapted to keyboard and mouse, unlimited frame rates and graphics up to 4k.

God of war

Pc

Premiere: January 14

The day has come that PC users will be able to see a Playstation exclusive on their machines for the first time. God of War will bring everything that made it a hit in 2017 plus 4K graphics, Nvidia DLSS for improved performance, unlocked frame rate, higher resolution shading, improved reflections, ultrawide screen support.

Expeditions: Rome

Pc

Premiere: January 20

In Expeditions: Rome we will put ourselves in the shoes of a young Legatus, whose father has been assassinated by a mysterious opposition leader, forcing us to leave Rome and seek a better future throughout other regions, countries and continents.

Logic Artists expands its universe of turn-based strategy known to Expeditions first with Conquerors in 2013 and Vikings in 2017. Now it is the turn of the Roman army.

PC – Xbox One – Xbox Series X / S – PS4 – PS5

Premiere: January 20

The Ubisoft saga prepares 18 operative agents (all with different characteristics) facing in groups of three or alone against a species of mutant aliens.

This cooperative PvE aims to have a wide variety of scenarios and weapons so that it can continue to be updated after its launch.

Windjammers 2

PC – Xbox One – PS4 – PS5 – Nintendo Switch

Premiere: January 20

Windjammers is back! This is what his trailer announces. Of course for the new generations it means nothing but the most veteran will remember its first part in 1994 that mixed pong with yew.

The second part arrives with 10 characters, minigames, championships and the classic Arcade mode.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo switch

Premiere: January 28

Pokemon Debuts Its New Open-World Action Role-Playing Game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus; where we travel to a feudal Sinnoh to create and complete the first Pokédex in the region by capturing, exploring and researching the wild Pokémon in the area.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

PS5

Premiere: January 28

Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy arrive with improvements in this special collection for PS5 (and that also promises to arrive on PC at some point). A 4K mode at 30 frames per second, a performance mode with dynamic resolution at 60fps and the performance mode +, which will stay at 1080p to bet on a rate of 120 frames per second. It will also feature several improvements to the PS5 dual sense controller.

