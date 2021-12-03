Mahershala Ali, who will be in the role of Blade in the MCU, spoke about the evolution that the importance of black superheroes in the cinema has had.

Superhero cinema has increasingly opened the doors to inclusion, since everyone, regardless of their ethnicity, social status or sexual orientation can be extraordinary vigilantes. However, this globalization was not always like this. Mahershala Ali, who will play Blade at Marvel Cinematic Universe He referred to the lack of Afro-descendant representation that existed for years in this medium.

«Well I just know what I found out, like everyone else in the late 90’s with Wesley snipes, you already know. And… I don’t think I even realized how, at least at that moment, I was used to not having black superheroes“, he claimed.

“But once you saw, once they appeared Spawn and Blade, it was really exciting to have some superheroes that looked a little like you in that place. And you see the impact that Black panther has had in the culture. . What goes beyond any of those projects… It is a story that is better adapted and better prepared for the audience to support it. And then there is what he did Chadwick with the paper, and all the others [en el película] that took it to another level”He added.

Finally, without leaving himself aside, the artist addressed what he hopes to achieve in the role of the Daywalker. Also, he mentioned what it will be like to replace Snipes.

“I look forward to winning… You know, there is an anticipation for that, there is an emotion for that that he possesses, that Mr. Snipes possesses, you know? And so on filling his shoes… I’m just working to earn a place in this… I’m excited to get going and get the job done.”, He concluded.

Source: CBR