Maglev trains, the way to move at 600 km / h overland

How can this high-speed train reach 600 km / h? Here are the keys to a technology that will be even more popular in the future. </p><div>

Countries like Spain have made significant efforts over the years to have high-speed rail lines. However, in recent years, the real effort made in this area has had Asian countries as its main protagonistChina being one of the states that has prospered the most in the matter. Without a doubt, everything has changed in the last decade.

If exceeding 300 km / h on medium-distance routes can reduce the journey to just one hour, doubling this speed makes move from one city 600 kilometers from another just take that period of time. Why is the introduction of these kinds of advances in mobility to come so important? This means of transport will be a benchmark in full ecological transition.

China leads the way in transition to more sustainable mobility

Increasing the speed drastically has a direct implication on pollution. After all, this proposal can serve to reduce the consumption of other alternatives with much more crazy emissions, such as the plane. Being able to circulate at speeds like the one mentioned above will make the user rethink whether to take a flight or, on the contrary, opt for the train.

At the end of the day, the bet of this means of transport could be the most outstanding alternative to consider in the coming years. Maintaining air quality in cities is something more linked to the electric vehicle, but opting for these proposals is something that goes much further regarding the fight against climate change. In this regard, China has begun to fight a battle.

Let’s see what has been achieved for the moment, what are the aspirations of the train with higher speed reached so far and, of course, what new paths of development will take place over the next few years. Does the classic bullet train have a successor or are we facing an update based on the same original technology?

A new bullet train arrives to set a new record

Reaching 600 km / h is by no means the limit that has been set in China. In fact, it is a midway goal that has been achieved with in order to obtain symbolic recognition. In particular, it is expected that it can reach a maximum speed, at some point, of 1,200 km / h. If confirmed, we would be facing the first proposal to achieve it in all of history on earth.

Of course, its design guarantees you to reach these speeds, but the main difference between this type of transport and any other train is directly related to the absence of any friction with the rail. In fact, the technique is well known in the industry. Magnetic levitation is what has enabled this result.

Even so, what other qualities have made this alternative a unique proposition in the sector? The key is, of course, your security measures. The Chinese state-owned company CRRC Corporation has achieved that this means of transport can be stopped the train even stopped running at full power using only 10 kilometers, that is, about 6 kilometers less than currently.

This is a very prominent record, which can serve as a precedent for increasing the maximum speed in the near future. We are faced with a bet that will serve as a spearhead for reduce polluting emissions in China within his optimistic plan. Therefore, it is expected that over the next few months we will have new news regarding this technology.

Stiff future competition through the Hyperloop project

For some time now, the Hyperloop project has become one of the benchmarks for replacing commercial routes related to aircraft. It basically consists of the provision of a sealed structure in which, inside, a train runs at very high speeds. Does this alternative still make sense knowing the existence of programs like maglev?

As can be read on the specialized technology portal New AtlasThey are very interesting options, but the truth is that the latter loses some prominence due to the higher cost of installation. Even so, it should be noted that both projects are in a very advanced stage of development, so it would not be strange that they coexist in the medium term. This, following the low-emission model, is nothing negative.

We will have to wait and see what happens over the next few months in relation to both technologies. What seems to be clear is that it is not sustainable, in the long term, the current business model related to commercial aviation. These types of proposals are the ones that have the most future in relation to the ecological transition that is to come.