Magaly Medina reveals why she has two Christmas trees. (Photo: Instagram)

Magaly medina He told what is the reason why his house has two trees of Christmas. With great emotion, the journalist revealed that since she was a child her biggest dream was to have a huge treeHowever, it was something that could not be reality due to their limited financial resources.

However, he never lost his illusion, and with his brothers – says the TV host – he built his own tree with an empty paint bucket, a trunk and some ornaments.

Through your Instagram account, The television presenter said that today she has two trees, which have great sentimental value for her.

“This tree (points to his tree) is not the first that I have had in this house, but it is what I have dreamed of having all my life, When I was little we had an empty paint bucket, we put sand in it, and we looked around for logs, which we painted white. My mother would bring us some small balls from the market, a little ornament. So, I who love Christmas, always dreamed of a tree like that ”, Magaly Medina said.

FULFILL HER DREAM

“When I moved to this house I bought a tree a little smaller and I decorated it, every year I decorated the tree myself accompanied by my son, always, that was something we have done since my son was little and he already came to live with me here in Lima, we put everything together “, detailed the driver, who related that when she had financial solvency she did not hesitate to buy a bigger one.

“I wanted it immensely, as I had seen it in the movies, as I had seen it in my dreams, when I already had the economic sufficiency to do it, I bought this other tree” , the TV host said, pointing to her huge Christmas ornament.

SENTIMENTAL VALUE

This did not stop there, because once he told the reason why he has that huge tree in his house, he continued to relate what was the meaning that his other tree had. The redhead said that she bought this ornament with Alfredo Zambrano when they were dating. Once they were married and moved, they decided to take the tree with them too, because of the memory it brought them.

That is why when they visit her house and people tell her what has two trees, she very proudly says yes, “I have two trees.”

KEEP READING:

Ricardo Morán will initiate legal process against Reniec to demand that his children be recognized

Pancho Rodríguez will spend Christmas away from his daughters: “My consolation is knowing that they are well”

Ethel Pozo and ‘Giselo’ make a special request to Janet Barboza: “Ask Melissa for forgiveness”