Madrid 360 arrives on December 11: this is all you need to know

After two months of testing, Madrid 360 begins to operate at full capacity this Saturday, December 11, 2021. We advance you all the information you need to move through this area without being fined.

After a few years of operation, the traffic management project called Madrid Central ended up being annulled by the Supreme Court. Thus, the City Council of the capital of Spain has had to reformulate a concept that is based on the establishment of low or no emission zones in the central area of ​​the city.

This new project is called Madrid 360 and, although with differences, it is based on the previous experience of Madrid Central, since it establishes Low Emission Zones (ZBE) through which it is only possible to circulate depending on the type of vehicle or place of residence.

When does Madrid 360 come into force?

Madrid 360 began operating on September 22 in tests. In essence, the entire device worked normally, but the cameras only captured the information of the users to later inform them of the violation committed, but without making any complaint.

Madrid 360 comes into operation this December 11, 2021

After two months of testing, Madrid 360 finally comes into operation this December 11, 2021, from which time any unauthorized vehicle user will be reported and will have to face a fine of 90 euros (minor traffic offense) that can be reduced by 50% if the prompt payment method is used.

What area does Madrid 360 cover

The new Madrid 360 stipulates two Special Protection Low Emission Zones (ZBEDEP); the Downtown area and the Plaza Elíptica area.

The ZBE Center It is made up of an area of ​​472 hectares that includes the streets previously included in Central Madrid, to which it incorporates some more. The perimeter of this downtown area is delimited by Alberto Aguilera, Carranza, Sagasta, Genova, Paseo de Recoletos, Paseo del Prado, Ronda de Atocha, Ronda de Valencia, Ronda de Toledo, Cuesta de la Vega, Mayor, Bailén, Plaza de España, Princess and Serrano Jover.

Perimeter map of the Central ZBE Zone.- Geomap.

Regarding the ZBE Plaza Elíptica, it surrounds the Empress María de Austria Park with Avenida de Abrantes, Plaza Elíptica, Manuel Noya, Cerecinos, Fornillos, Autovía de Toledo and Cazalegas as the main perimeter points. This will come into force on December 22.

Who can enter Madrid 360

Each of the two areas has regulations adapted to its circumstances.

Regarding the Center LEZ, Access to vehicles with environmental classification A is prohibited, that is to say, without environmental distinctive.

With regard to vehicles with environmental marks B and C, these have forbidden to access only to cross it, although they may do so to park in a car park for public or private use, or reserve parking located inside.

In any case, the access criteria provide certain exceptions, which affect residents, companies and the self-employed, people with reduced mobility, public services, transport of students to educational centers and other groups and cases.

Perimeter map of the ZBE Plaza Elíptica Zone.- Geomap.

If we talk about the ZBE Plaza Elíptica, vehicles with environmental classification A are prohibitedIn other words, without any environmental mark, access and circulation within its perimeter, including the section of the A-42 highway included within it.

As in the previous case, certain exceptions are contemplated that affect residents, companies and the self-employed, people with reduced mobility, public services, transport of students to educational centers and other groups and cases. Of course, mostly current only until December 31, 2024.

How do I know if I can circulate in Madrid

With these premises previously mentioned, we can already know if we have authorization to circulate with our vehicle in the delimited areas, but if we have doubts of any kind, the best and easiest thing is to access the Madrid 360 website for a quick check.

In www.madrid360.com we have all the information related to the project, as well as a tab called «How it affects me». In it we will access a form in which, entering a license plate, we will know what we can do and what not with that specific vehicle.

More restrictions for vehicles without a DGT label

