In recent days, Toto Wolff has unnecessarily criticized Fernando Alonso, who for his part has had no problem making clear his preferences in relation to the fight for the 2021 World Cup between Hamilton and Verstappen.

For a long time, Fernando Alonso has made it clear that his favorite for the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship is Max Verstappen, denouncing in passing that the category tends to support British drivers.

And his words granted to By Telegraaf could well be understood as a small revenge for the gratuitous attack spilled by Toto wolff days ago, when the director of Mercedes said that the Spanish driver believed the sun in the solar system of Formula 1.

“During the season you see the British machinery running, Max handles that pressure quite well”

In the interview by this Dutch medium, Fernando Alonso affirms that Max verstappen it will cause Lewis Hamilton to make mistakes as a result of the pressure, much higher this year than he experienced when he played the title with his teammate.

Yes, thanks to Max. To 100%. If Lewis had his teammate as his only rival for the title everything would be great, but now he feels the pressure and gets into trouble », says the Spanish pilot.

No doubt this will not please Toto Wolff, who has in Lewis hamilton to his right eye and the one he is defending tooth and nail in a season in which the rivalry with Red Bull Racing is reaching heights not seen in many years.

«During the season you see the British machinery running, Max handles that pressure quite well. It is a very interesting season, also from off the track ”, emphasizes Alonso, again insisting on the Anglo-Saxon influence of Formula 1.

Look at the two incidents between Max and Lewis this year, I don’t think they were judged the same. After the contact at Silverstone, Red Bull spoke, but did not go any further. After the Monza accident there was much more debate, Max received a grid penalty for the next race and I don’t think anyone else would understand.. But it is part of the pressure of certain positions, “he concludes.

Will Toto Wolff or Lewis Hamilton answer?