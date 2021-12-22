LVP SuperCopa Unity: Stone Movistar became champion after beating WAP Esports 2-0

Stone Movistar became champion of the CS: GO Unity SuperCup after beating WAP Esports by 2 to 0. Find out all the details In this note!

After falling into the end of the SuperCopa Flow from League of Legends, Stone Movistar champion of the SuperCopa Unity, the last tournament of the year of Counter Strike: Global Offensive who organized the Professional Video Game League. In this, The Golems they defeated WAP Esports in an intense definition by 2 to 0 to raise the glass and close the year full of glory.

The first map was Inferno, where they were left with a 16-7 victory. Diego Schwartzman’s squad came to the change of ends with a good advantage of 10 to 5 of the CT side, and then sentenced the match in 8 rounds with an outstanding participation of Hezz, who led his team with 28 kills.

The second point was defining. While Overpass cost them much more, since WAP it was more solid, Stone Movistar closed a consecrating 19 to 15. On this occasion, the Rosario organization started with an advantage on the CT side, and kept the change by 10 to 5. However, in the second half, Stone He managed to stand much better, forced an overtime, won 7 consecutive rounds and took the match 19-16.

Despite the defeat, WAP Esports showed great performance throughout the tournament, and beat great teams like River plate Y Leviathan Esports. The SuperCopa Unity faced the 16 teams that participated in the Unity League Flow in a playoffs bracket made up of a bracket of winners and one of losers. The entire tournament could be seen through the official channel of Twitch of the Professional Video Game League.

