To be able to see 4K content in Movistar at least two things are necessary: ​​the Movistar UHD decoder, and a 4K TV. With this, if you have the appropriate packages contracted, you will be able to access the live channels that are in 4K in Movistar (M. La Liga UHD, M. Liga de Campeones UHD and DAZN F1 4K), as well as the content on demand of the Movistar itself and services such as Disney +, Netflix or Prime Video. In addition, you must have a fiber optic rate contracted.

There are several ways to know what 4K looks like in Movistar

Thus, it is easy to know if we are seeing a channel in 4K if we are looking at one that has «UHD“Or”4K” in the name. We have to make sure that we have a modern HDMI cable connected to enjoy the maximum resolution and refresh rate.

As for content on demand, in each section or category of the deco we can find a selection of specific content that is available in UHD, and thus be able to enjoy it with the highest quality. At first glance it is possible to distinguish whether a content is in 1080p or 4K; even if your TV has a good rescaling system.