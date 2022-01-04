luxury car fraud and drug dealing?

Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are some of the luxury car brands in which Gaby Castillo was photographed and that are now part of an investigation for which the influencer and actress was arrested this Monday, January 3.

The former participant of TV Azteca’s “Enamorándonos” has been linked to a criminal organization that would engage in fraud with these car brands.

Castillo (26 years old), also a reggaeton singer and influencer in social networks, was related to Oscar Flores “El Lunares”, former leader of La Unión Tepito who is in jail after being sentenced to 20 years for murder and drug sales, among other charges.

According to what has been released by the SSC of Mexico City, she was arrested along with her alleged current partner, José Hareff.

The accusation that weighs on both is related to the “fraud of high-end vehicles” in CDMX, Monterrey and Morelos.

THIS IS HOW THEY DETAINED GABY CASTILLO from ENAMORADOS

The ex of Lunares, was in this truck bought with a bad check.

Agents of @SSC_CDMX she was caught in Tlatelolco with her new boyfriend, the fraudster Haref Soto.

This is how the 2 ended up in the @FiscaliaCDMXpic.twitter.com/DgGQhFMow3 – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) January 4, 2022

According to the versions published by The universalThey paid with bad checks to those who bought the cars. In addition, they allegedly supplied drugs to small groups such as independent drug dealers.

Always according to the information provided by SSC, later released by the media, the influencer, after failing in her reggaeton career, acted as “scort” and, in that role, she would have provided drugs to her clients. In addition, he would have even extorted some with compromising photographs.

Luxury cars were a constant in many of Castillo’s exhibitions on social media, especially on Instagram.

In various photos it appeared in high-end sports vehicles of luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. However, in most cases it is difficult to know whether or not they were your property.

There is also registration of photographs on a Renault Koleos, a Jaguar and a BMW SUV.

Even in a hybrid Jeep Wrangler Sahara whose cost exceeds one million 120 thousand pesos.