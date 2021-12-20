They already say that in fashion everything returns, and with all the revival of the 90s, the grunge garment par excellence was missing: the plaid shirt. Now they are worn as an overshirt, flannel, and in all colors, and younger firms such as Pull & Bear, Springfield or Bershka have found a way to checkered shirts cool again.





The plaid shirts They have many advantages for winter: they are especially warm, and very versatile to dress in layers. They can be worn under vests or cardigans, but can also be worn on t-shirts or turtlenecks.





Although we have always accompanied them with jeans, we also like to wear them as proposed Berhska with joggers. From 19.99 euros you can find checkered overshirts in various colors.





You can find plaid shirts with buttons or with a zip and hood in a sweatshirt style.





In Pull & Bear they propose us lumberjack shirts with more colors: green, yellow or tan, and with this modern way of combining them.





Although if we like more classic plaid shirts, Springfield It has a very wide variety, to look open or closed. This shirt is in six different shades, all very autumnal.





Springfield check shirt

Photos | Bershka, Pull & Bear, Springfield

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.