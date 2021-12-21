The old will always be new again, and as an example, just take a look at the garments that were a big hit in the 2000s to show that the past has caught up with us. And how could it be otherwise, the young Inditex firm, Bershka, offers us the opportunity to wear the perfect look with Y2K inspiration on these festive dates.

Minimalist, sober pieces and in the favorite color of many of us, these Bershka garments are the new essential of the party wardrobe for these last nights of the year, and there is nothing like comfort and nostalgia in the same look to enjoy Christmas and twelve chimes.

Black faux leather jacket

Bershka Takes The Party To The Street With Incredible Pieces To Conquer The Night

Because there is nothing else two thousand than a blazer that simulates skin, we have this one which refers us to the looks of Tom Cruise in the tape of Mission Impossible, that by adding only a white t-shirt underneath, we have a perfect look.

You find it available for 59.99 euros.

Loose faux leather trousers

Bershka Takes The Party To The Street With Incredible Pieces To Conquer The Night

And to specify a look in black, we also have a matching loose fit trousers that we can wear in countless looks, and is that it lends itself to combine with military-inspired boots or sneakers also in black.

You find it available for 29.99 euros.

Black faux fur coat

Bershka Takes The Party To The Street With Incredible Pieces To Conquer The Night

Taking inspiration from one of the most iconic ribbons of the 2000s, this coat in black reminds us of the minimalist clothing of the actors of Matrix, where the volume and black color of her garments is replicated in this outdoor piece.

Read:  An intense perfume and matte lipsticks are Givenchy's new bet for this fall

You find it available for 69.99 euros.

Black faux leather shirt

Bershka Takes The Party To The Street With Incredible Pieces To Conquer The Night

To achieve a more casual look, but according to today’s trends, we have this short sleeve cut out shirt boxy, a carefree but formal wink at the same time for meetings with friends.

You find it available for 29.99 euros.

Ribbed turtleneck sweater

Bershka Takes The Party To The Street With Incredible Pieces To Conquer The Night

And to finish off any winter look, festive or not, this high neck sweater It is an essential for the men’s wardrobe, since it frees us from combining colors in our look and offers us a very welcome feeling of warmth for the season.

You find it available for 25.99 euros.

Images | Bershka

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

