The other day walking down the street I was stunned to look up and see that a house in the building I was passing by already had the tree and all the Christmas decorations on it. But of course, then I remembered that in Madrid we have been with Christmas lights on since the end of September and I thought “well look, they are still right”.

Because every year Christmas – or at least all its aesthetics – begins earlier and when I returned home I realized that maybe it was time to start thinking about the decoration of this year. Last Christmas, for all this of the pandemic, restrictions and dinners in petit committee many households (including myself) practically did not decorate their houses.

This year it seems that the great celebrations are backs (although always with a head), so we already have a perfect excuse for the spirit and Christmas decoration to do it too. We have proposed today decorate our homes in code low cost:

Garlands and lights

The lights are also important inside the home, since create a warmer and more welcoming environment (That’s why we always prefer warm light over cold light at Christmas).





First of all we have this fine string of lights, in which we can choose the type of light. It works by means of batteries and we can turn it on or off by means of a convenient switch. From 1.03 euros.





On the other hand, since I can remember, I do not contemplate a Christmas without dozens of garlands decorating the whole house at Christmas. Now I may put less and with better taste, but the garlands have to be yes or yes. This particular model green with snow effect has red bows because we love it like that, but it is also available bare or in a gold color. Each one leaves for 4.36 euros 2.61 euros.

Christmas balls

The Christmas balls are a must, both to hang on the tree and if they are decorative to put in other corners of the house. That is why we have chosen different models:





On the one hand these brilliant ones, of all the life ones, to add a touch of color and joy to our tree. There are in many colors, but we wanted to choose these in blue tones to give a Nordic and winter touch to our house. They include 30 pieces. 31.52 euros 17.33 euros.

Colored christmas balls





On the other, these transparent ones with motifs painted in white, a more special detail to put both on the tree or hanging from another site. 5.67 euros 3.97 euros.

Transparent balls with drawing





And finally you are golden -our favorites-, the perfect touch of elegance for our tree. Each unit costs 1.06 euros.

Tree

We already have everything we need to decorate our house, we only need the main element: the tree. We have chosen three models, of different sizes, to choose the one that best suits our space:





First of all we have this one, available at five different heights (from 0.9 m to 2.1 m), each with a different price. We also have it in two colors: green and white. The standard size, 1.5 meters, comes out for 39.95 euros 28.95 euros.





On the other hand we have this other model, a little more dense than the previous one, also available in different heights: 1’20 m, 1’50 m, 2’10 m and 2’40 m. The meter and a half leaves by 49.99 euros 35.99 euros.





And finally this mini tree, ideal to put in the hall or on any side table, with built-in lights. Available in both gold (the one in the photo) and red. 11 euros 8.58 euros.

Exterior decoration

There are many households that, as occurs in Halloween, they not only decorate your house inside but also the outside, both the door and the frames or the garden (if we have). That’s why we leave you two ideas:





If we want to start Christmas before entering the house, this doormat with a reindeer and his Christmas hat It is very cute. Ideal for these dates. 8.43 euros 8.21 euros.





And if you are one of those who decorates even the door of the house, this decoration pack will enchant you, with garlands and decoration to hang on the frame and on the door. The set costs 108.99 euros 87.19 euros, but the elements can also be purchased separately.





