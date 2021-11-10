LoL Worlds 2021: EDward Gaming became champion after defeating Damwon Gaming 3 to 2

EDward Gaming became champion of Worlds 2021, the League of Legends World Cup, after defeating Damwon Gaming by 3 to 2. Find out all the details In this note!

In a surprising way, EDward Gaming he took the Summoner’s Cup in a final that was worthy of the circumstances in Iceland. Even though the balance was on the side of his rivals, the Chinese set beat Damwon Gaming (2020 Champion) by 3 to 2 and became the third organization in that country to be crowned champion of Worlds, the world of League of Legends.

The day began with a musical show led by Imagine dragons, who intoned Enemy, song of the new series of Riot Games Arcane. Following this, the teams showed up for action. The first game had only one roster on the map. While the early game was even, EDward Gaming managed to score a big advantage by obtaining most of the objectives and a great control of the map, and they closed the game after keeping the Baron Nashor.

At the next junction Damwon woke up. Khan swept the top lane with Graves, powered by Qiyana from Canyon and the Malzahar from ShowMaker. The Korean team climbed perfectly after great team fights, and although EDward Gaming stole their Nashor, they couldn’t stop to the LCK champion, that was opened passed towards the nexus after an extermination.

In the third game, the 2020 winners came out motivated again. The early game did not have much action, but the fights for the objectives were decisive to define the advantages, since although the Chinese squad dominoes in gold, Damwon he stayed with most of the dragons. This made it easier for them to raise fights and define the 2 to 1 in their favor.

EDward Gaming equaled the series at 2 on the fourth map, where again the difference was marked by the objectives, since the Chinese they managed to keep all the dragons despite the little gold difference. With this advantage, they managed to stay with a Baron who was essential for Flandre execute a winning split press with your Graves.

Everything was defined in the fifth game, where the jungles were very aggressive in the early game. Yes OK EDward Gaming managed to get more kills and took most of the objectives, failed to materialize this advantage in gold. Despite this and that DWG managed to take the Ancestral Dragon, the chinese champions they seized a Nashor that allowed them to destroy the rival nexus and be crowned champions of Worlds 2021.

Obtaining the world cup for EDward Gaming It was a reason for celebration for China, who already had 2 champions of Worlds in previous editions: Invictus Gaming on 2018 and FunPlus Phoenix on 2019. With this title, EDG got his second international cup on the circuit of League of Legends. The first was the Mid Season Invitational in 2015.

