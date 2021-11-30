LOL LVP SuperCopa Flow: how and where to watch the final between Stone Movistar and Savage Esports

Stone Movistar and Savage Esports will compete in the final of the LOL SuperCopa Flow 2021 and will try to be crowned for the first time in their history. Find out how and where to watch the best of 5 series On this note!

After an arduous journey, Stone Movistar and Savage Esports they reached the definition of SuperCopa Flow organized by the Professional Video Game League, and they will seek glory in a best of 5 game series next Wednesday, December 1, starting at 6:00 p.m. The Golems will play their first final in LoL, while the Bears They will try to get their first title after being runners-up in the last split in 2021.

On the one hand they came The Golems, which are made up of Wamu, Naz, Termo, Crus and Keishao they remain undefeated in the tournament playoffs. From the upper bracket, the organization defeated Ualá Pampas, to Undead BK already Boca Juniors in the semifinals by 2 to 0. This will be the first final of League of Legends that the tennis player’s team plays Diego Schwartzman.

On the other hand and as runner-up of the Closing 2021 will play Savage Esports. With Pan, QQMore, Strange, Lac and IgnaVilu1 among their ranks, the Bears they will look for their first cup after falling in the last final against Globant Emerald Team. Savage started his way from the playoffs, where he fell to the lower bracket in the first round after losing to the Undead. However, they eliminated Leviathan Esports, to Emerald, to River plate already Boca Juniors to reach the final.

This will be the third final of the SuperCopa Flow that will be played, which will take place next Wednesday, December 1, starting at 18: 00hs. The transmission can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the League of Professional Videogames.

