The cast of Netflix’s live-action One Piece

This is the second time that this young artist participates in a production of this company, since the first was Who killed Sara?

Possibly, this nexus was what helped Godoy to participate in this Tomorrow Studios project, although the cast was approved by the same creator of the manga, that is, the mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

The actor Iñaki Godoy will play Luffy in the One Piece series. Now, before it was announced that Iñaki Godoy would play Luffy, many assumed that the actor in charge would be of Brazilian origin.

All because it was mentioned that what was handled in the manga would be respected. Here it should be said that the world of One Piece is not the same as ours. But Oda once suggested what the nationalities of the characters would be if they lived in our dimension.

Eiichiro Oda said that Monkey D. Luffy would be Brazilian, and fans, especially from Brazil, thought that he would take that mention at face value. But it was not like that, which caused annoyance in social networks among fans of the series in this great South American country.

On the other hand, in Mexico the news was received with pleasure. There was no lack of comments in the style ‘Luffy, brother, you’re already Mexican’ due to the choice of Godoy for the role.

The rubber boy is a story that appeared for the first time in 1993. The fact is that some Internet users began to relate the actor’s nationality to a story included in an elementary school textbook. In this case, one of those distributed by the Secretariat of Public Education in Mexico. The story is called The Rubber Boy.

It is the story of a boy calling Polo who can stretch his limbs as if they were elastic. That is precisely one of the abilities that Luffy has in his own series, which is curious.

It is such a peculiar coincidence that it even seems like a kind of prediction on the part of the author of this story, who unfortunately we do not know who he is.

But yes, this story appeared for the first time in the Spanish elementary book Readings 2, and it is older than One Piece.

It dates back to 1993, while Oda’s work is from 1997, although his first prototype, called Romance Dawn, comes from August 1996.

Obviously, between the two stories there is a world of difference; their approaches are very different. Without leaving aside that it is very complicated and strange to imagine that an elementary school textbook arrived in Japan in the 90s.

The announcement of the live-action cast of Netflix’s One Piece has had some mixed reactions. Fortunately, there have been artists like the Latina Cecel who has celebrated the type of representation that Eiichiro Oda has personally chosen. And she has decided to share an illustration that takes this group of actors and actress to meet their anime counterparts.

Cecel published in his personal Twitter account a series of illustrations that capture the essence of each crew member of The Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece and how they would celebrate their arrival aboard the Going Merry with the Netflix live-action cast. Some of the reactions like that of Monkey D. Luffy correspond perfectly to the message of thanks that Iñaki Godoy shared in Instagram.

welcome to the strawhats 😋 pic.twitter.com/iof60FM3Dx – cecel 🎄 (@_ceceru) November 11, 2021

One Piece throughout more than a thousand episodes, its story of the young Monkey D. Luffy, heard the story of Gol D. Roger and aspires to become a pirate king. On the 9th of november, Netflix finally showed the progress of its live-action with everything and its cast, among which Iñaki Godoy Jauso stands out as Monkey D. Luffy and Jacob Gibson as Usopp..

What we know so far about the live-action of One Piece is that it will be in charge of Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, in the direction and in the writing of the script. The first of the ten chapters is called Romance Dawn and will consist of 10 episodes in the East Blue arc when Monkey D. Luffy, when he learned the story of The King of the Pirates thanks to Shanks, his adoptive brother.

Perhaps one of the great surprises it was Emily Rudd for the role of Nami, who is known for the Street of Terror saga; and Arata Mackenyu as Zoro, who has already participated in other live-action films such as the live-action film Samurai X.

Luffy will be Mexican in the live-action of One Piece

But, without a doubt, the great surprise of the cast of the live-action of One Piece. This is a young actor known for his role in Who Killed Sara? of the year 2021. Iñaki Godoy has worked in the web-series like Por La Máscara, coming to work in Sin Miedo a la Verdad, a Televisa production.

Through your account Instagram, The actor thanked the producer behind the live-action One Piece for his role and he mentioned feeling excited and happy to become the next pirate king.

Although, the live-action of this series will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix. There is still no approximate release date, although it is possible that it will arrive between 2022 or 2023, given the pace of work of the company.

Taz Skylar thanks the One Piece audience

Another of the doubts about the new live-action of Netflix’s One Piece was the choice of actor Taz Skylar as Sanji, the chef of the Going Merry, who rose to fame for the 2020 film Villain. Fortunately, he had a small gesture with which he won over audiences in Spain, Mexico and Latin America.

Through your personal account Instagram shared a video speaking in Spanish to celebrate the Spanish-speaking One Piece community.

Actor Taz Skylar attaches the following message in his video: «For all the Canaries, Spaniards and Latin Americans who are fans of One Piece! Thank you very much for all your positivity in the last days! The thousands of messages I have received have given me infinite energy to work until my legs bleed in the gym and until my hands bleed in the kitchen, to give Sanji the spirit they deserve! Thank you! I will make my island of Tenerife Proud of me! »

Due to the reactions that the public has had to that video, at least the Spanish-speaking community has managed to make a place in the hearts of its fans.

If you are interested in following closely this important anime franchise and the history of Monkey D. Luffy and company. We tell you that in Spain, the One Piece manga is distributed by Planeta de Agostini; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ivrea publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll exclusively.