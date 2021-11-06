The logistics group in charge of transport of teams from the different F1 teamsTell Merca 2.0 about the process behind it.

The Formula 1 It is an event of international stature that is constantly traveling and transporting the different teams, drivers, teams, and other elements belonging to the competition to be able to carry out effectively anywhere in the world, so each of these components must be carefully organized, recorded and coordinated by a team so that it can be shipped from point A to point B without any complications; However, several factors could appear in this period of time unrelated to the logistics area in charge of transport of these products, such as delays in the chosen means of transport or changes in the weather, so it is a job that must be carefully planned.

Currently the F1 is being carried out from Mexico City, allowing the pilots to travel the track of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack with their respective cars and hand in hand with their respective teams with which they usually participate in the different circuits of the circuit located around the world, but these are not always found in these spaces, there is a whole logistics process behind this event which manages to make this possible.

The Merca 2.0 team had the opportunity to attend the sporting event of the F1 and meet him logistics team in charge of carrying all the transportation of the different teams that show up at the race, CargoLive, team that has carried out the Logistics of various events of both national and international stature.

In the interview conducted, the team mentioned that they have been in Mexico since October 10 and will leave on November 15, so they are in the country for more than a month to carry out the entire transportation process of a point to point and that the containers with the teams of the different teams arrive three weeks before the race.

On this occasion they mention that 30 containers and 85 land trucks were needed that traveled from Austin to Mexico, since that was their last race, but that they generally use 7 planes and 120 containers.

In the same way, they mention that sometimes they do not send everything to the same place, but rather go ahead to different locations, since there are offices that have a part of the team; this time, at the end of F1 in CDMX, they will send some containers to Brazil, where the next race is and some others to Qatar for an upcoming event.

“When the race is over, we are waiting for the team to deliver the boxes and we will start to load them to take them away.”

“In summary, there are 7 flights that rotate worldwide, now in Mexico there are 6 for Brazil and one for Qatar, the 130 containers that were not imported here because all land came, everything is going to Europe and Brazil has already been importing the 130 containers that go from Europe ”.

Among some elements mentioned by the equipment being transported, there are not only the cars of all the teams, but also the “hospitality”, the equipment of each driver, technological equipment, the catering and everything in general.

These were some comments from the logistics team in charge of carrying out the transport of all F1 teams that allow us to delve a little more about all the work that these massive sporting events of international stature can represent.

